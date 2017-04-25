SCAN Artists Celebrating Spring In Wilton, Planning Annual Hometown Show

WILTON — The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN) is presenting an exhibition at Wilton Library, with works by more than 40 of its members. The exhibition will remain on view until April 29.

A nonprofit association of artists from western Connecticut and surrounding areas, SCAN welcomes artists of all skill levels who work in watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, graphics, mixed media, and pencil.

Now in its 47th year, SCAN members have brought the arts to the community with demonstrations featuring professional artists, art shows, classes, workshops, and model sessions for artists to hone their talents and skills. Through their membership they provide scholarships to graduating seniors who have been accepted to art schools.

The association was founded by Larry Newquist to fulfill a cultural need in Newtown and surrounding communities. Today SCAN boasts a membership of more than 200 artists from western Connecticut and the Hudson Valley of New York.

Adele Moros, president of SCAN, remarked about the Wilton Library exhibition.

“We are delighted to be exhibiting in such a beautiful space,” said Ms Moros. “With more than 120 works, the library is a wonderful showcase for our talented artists.”

A majority of the works are available for purchase. A portion of each sale will be donated to the library.

Wilton Library, at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday, 10 am to 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, 1 to 5 pm.

For information and directions, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

Up Next: Annual Newtown Spring Show

SCAN will present its 2017 Spring Art Show & Sale the weekend of Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, at Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street.

The public is invited to visit the show between 10 am and 5 pm each day.

In addition, the public is invited to join SCAN members for an artists’ reception Friday, April 28, from 6 to 8 pm.

Members will be presenting up to three framed original works, and portfolios with up to 17 unframed pieces of art. All work will be available for purchase.

The exhibition will be offered in the lower room of the meeting house.

For further information about this show and sale, call 203-270-8837.

For information about SCAN, including upcoming programs and membership requirements, visit scanart.org.

Wilton Library

Newtown Meeting House