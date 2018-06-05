Sarah Houle Top Golfer In State Again

Newtown High School golfer Sarah Houle, for the second consecutive year, is the state’s top golfer.

Houle carded a 2 under par 70 in the championship match, at Tashua Knolls Country Club in Trumbull, on June 5.

Houle was five shots better than her closest competitors, Greenwich’s Sydney Nethercott and New Canaan’s Meghan Mitchell.

Newtown, as a team, placed eighth; the team score of 374 was 86 over par. New Canaan and Fairfield Warde both carded a 327 and New Canaan won a three-hole playoff 54-55 for the team title.

Newtown’s Liz Weisgerber had a 98, Brigitte Marino a 99, Sydney Marino 107, and Nidhi Mukka 110.