Santa’s ‘Sleigh’ Tours Sandy Hook

Faces turned toward the sound of sirens on Riverside Road. Was Santa’s sleigh (a Tolland Fire Department truck) almost here? Parents and children waited behind the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Recuse firehouse December 3, waiting for a sleigh ride through Sandy Hook.

Glenn Johnson, who is affiliated with Tolland Fire Department, for the second time visited Sandy Hook, where he offered free rides in his sleigh to people of all ages during the nine-hour period between noon and 9 pm.

His fire truck was covered with thousands of lights, and Christmas music played as guests stepped down from the parked sleigh, and others waited to board. Mr Johnson, along with volunteers, took people on a ride through Sandy Hook and once they returned, firefighters offered hot cocoa at the firehouse — free of charge, with optional donations.

Mr Johnson is already planning his third visit to Sandy Hook for next December.