Sacred Heart University Students Offer STEM Night Lessons At SHS

Roughly 30 Sacred Heart University Master’s Program students studying to be educators ran this year’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Night at Sandy Hook Elementary School for third and fourth graders on November 29.

Sacred Heart University Professor Bonnie Maur explained her students are all taking the university’s new STEM course, Advanced Practices of Math and Science. Sandy Hook School math/science specialist Kris Feda planned the night with Sacred Heart University.

“For our students this is just an incredible experience,” said Ms Maur, adding that most of her students will be student teaching next semester.

The Sacred Heart University students organized the night, from the introduction that was read to the lessons that were taught in groups in different classrooms.

Ms Maur said this is the one time her students will conduct a STEM Night this semester, and she will be looking for other opportunities for her students next semester. The Sacred Heart University students planned a lesson on building bridges, rockets, and force and motion.

“Welcome to our second annual STEM Night,” Ms Feda said near the start of the evening, with the roughly 45 participating families and their Sandy Hook School students before her.

Ms Feda explained STEM is a relatively new movement in American education that is designed to help students better understand science, technology, engineering, and math.

Ms Feda also introduced her former professor, Sacred Heart University Interim Dean Tom Forget.

“Thank you parents for coming out and supporting science,” said Dr Forget.

After the introduction students were directed to classrooms to participate in one of the lessons with the Sacred Heart University students. In one classroom, Elizabeth Calianese, Jillianna Lenoci, Emily Pabst, and Paige Cattani welcomed the Sandy Hook School students before showing a video about a NASA rocket launch to introduce them to the night’s lesson.