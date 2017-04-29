Runners Hit Their Stride In Rooster Run Events

From first-time sprinters to seasoned distance runners, participants of a wide range of abilities and ages participated in the annual Rooster Run on April 29.

In addition to the 5K race, a 10K was held, as was a Little Chicks Dash for children. The races, which benefit the Newtown Scholarship Association, started and finished at the Newtown Municipal Center in Fairfield Hills.

Newtown’s Cody Gotthardt, 23, won the 5K in a time of 20:39, and Sandy Hook’s Debbie LeMien, 56, was the top female finisher, coming across the line in 22:01. LeMien was fifth overall.

Gotthardt said the overcast skies and mid 60s temperatures made for good running conditions.

“This is perfect. Not too warm, not too cold,” he noted.

“I like doing the community runs – they’re fun,” said LeMien, who ran the race along with her brothers and fellow residents Mark and George Stowell.

Danbury’s Manoel Leal, 60, was the fastest competitor in the 10K, finishing in 39:59. Bethel’s Shawna Nickerson, 34, a former Newtown resident, was the top female with a time of 45:24. Nickerson, placed seventh overall, is training for the May 7 Redding Road Race, dubbed “A Run For The Cows.”

“It was good preparation for that,” Nickerson said of the Rooster Run.

Her husband, Justin Nickerson, 44, also ran the Rooster Run 5K and is gearing up for a half marathon on Cape Cod over Memorial Day Weekend.

Newtown’s Stephen Mayer, 13, was second in the 5K in 21:24. His dad, Paul Mayer, 53, came in 14th with a time of 24:58.

“It used to be that I beat him but that doesn’t happen anymore,” Paul Mayer said. “I lose sight of him after the first mile.”

Stephen Mayer said the one hilly portion of the course is challenging on the way up, but takes advantage of heading down to flat land. “You can just coast down it,” he explained.

Some parents ran with their little ones in strollers. Heather Cramer mostly walked the 5K course along with her pooch, Zippy.

Each of the top ten 5K finishers is from Newtown/Sandy Hook. Joe Whelan, 52, was third in 21:31; John Gonski, 44, was fourth in 21:38; Mike Guman, 36, was sixth in 22:06; Jon Campbell, 41, placed seventh in 22:13; Aaron Trammel,12, was eighth in a time of 22:31; Riley Powers, 11, came in ninth in 23:25; and Cynthia DeGirolamo, 50, placed tenth in 23:40.

Newtown/Sandy Hook residents among the top ten in the 10K were: 5. Robert Burbank, 50, 43:04; 6. Luke Albrecht, 38, 43:15; 8. Laura Nowacki, 51, 46:19; and 10. Brian Comstock, 42, 46:23.

The Platt Systems Chip Timing webpage has complete results for the 5K finishers and 10K finishers.