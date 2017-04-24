Rooster Run Saturday, April 29

The annual Rooster Run, to benefit the Newtown Scholarship Association, will be held on Saturday, April 29.

In addition to the traditional 5K race, there will be a 10K run as well as a Little Chicks Dash for children.

The races begin and end at the Municipal Center in Fairfield Hills.

The 10K will begin at 8am, with the 5K to follow at 8:15 am, and the children’s run at approximately 9:15 am before the awards presentation.

Costs are as follows: Little Chicks Run (ages 3-7) $10; 5K and 10K $15 for ages 5-17 and $25 for ages 18 and older. Race day charge cost is $30.

Online and walk-in registration closes at noon on Friday, April 28, and race day registration ends at 7:45 am.

Visit the Newtown Parks & Recreation’s Rooster Run webpage for information.