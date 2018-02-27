Rodrigue Appointed Superintendent of Newtown Public Schools

The Board of Education voted unanimously to name Dr Lorrie Rodrigue as Newtown’s superintendent of schools at its meeting on February 27.

Dr Rodrigue has been serving as interim superintendent since last August. Her appointment followed the retirement of former Superintendent of Schools Dr Joseph V. Erardi, Jr.

“I know you have what it takes to be the leader that Newtown needs right now,” said board Vice Chair Rebekah Harriman-Stites, who oversaw the superintendent search committee.

Board Chair Michelle Embree Ku said selecting a superintendent is one of the Board of Education’s most important jobs.

After the school board voted, Dr Rodrigue said, “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me this opportunity.”

Board member Dan Delia was not present for the meeting due to a prior engagement, but he shared his support for the superintendent search committee’s decision through a letter read by Ms Ku at the meeting.

A longer story on the meeting will be available in the March 2 print edition of The Newtown Bee.