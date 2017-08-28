Road Race Labor Day Weekend

The 12th Annual Newtown Road Race and Kids Fun Run will take place at Dickinson Park on Saturday, September 2. The 5K begins at 8 am with a Kid’s Run at 9:15 am.

Cost is $25 for runners who register in advance and $30 on race day. Race day registration runs from 7 to 7:45 am. All proceeds from the Road Race and Kids Fun Run are donated to Newtown Youth & Family Services, serving family members of all ages by providing the most affordable mental health services, support groups, after school and autism disorder programming.

Visit newtownroadrace.com to register.