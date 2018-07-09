Road Conditions Are Disgraceful

To the Editor:

I read with interest Joseph Skrzypczak’s letter to the editor regarding Newtown’s roads. I agree with him completely.

Two years ago, they paved one half of Birch Hill Road and never did the worst half. Our dead-end road, Hyvue Drive, has not been paved since 1997 (21 years). At the cul-de-sac where I live, it is all broken up in little squares. One more winter and I will probably not be able to get out of my driveway. I go to tag sales, and some of the roads in this town are disgraceful. I feel sorry for the people living on them.

Also, could the town get the state to fill the pothole after you turn off Route 25 onto Route 302? Someone is going to break an axle someday. At the rate they are going (going on two years), the intersection isn’t going to get fixed anytime soon, so let’s fix the pothole while we wait.

Louise Baker

17 Hyvue Drive, Newtown July 9, 2018