Representational Landscape Painter To Be Guest For Next SCAN Program

On Wednesday, January 10, at 7:30 pm, the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN) will have Jim Laurino of Burlington (Conn.) painting a landscape in oil.

The demonstration will be in the lower gathering room of Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street (at the flagpole). The public is invited to observe the interesting process, free of charge.

Mr Laurino is a representational landscape painter whose style has been heavily influenced by American and French Impressionist painters. He is inspired by nature: the changing seasons, farmland vistas, the geography of Connecticut and surrounding states. Like many landscape painters, he strives to work on location whenever possible, or en plein air.

Mr Laurino studied fine art at the University of Connecticut. As a high school student he was fortunate to receive some basic painting instruction from notable marine painters Carl G. Evers and Christopher Blossom.

Through select workshop attendance and continuous self-study, he has cultivated a painting style that allows significant room for expression, while maintaining a strong representational foundation.

Mr Laurino has work displayed in many private collections. He has accumulated numerous painting awards, among them in 2017, a third place award from Lyme Art Association’s New England Landscape Exhibit. In addition, he recently learned that he is being featured in the January 2018 edition of PleinAir Magazine in an article about his approach to painting and frame-making.

An elected artist member of Lyme Art Association, Mr Laurino’s work is displayed in galleries throughout the Nutmeg State.

Reservations are not needed for SCAN programs, but additional information about each program and the group in general is available at scanart.org.