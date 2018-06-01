Reminder: NHS Marching Band & Guard Mattress Sale This Saturday

The Newtown High School Marching Band & Guard is partnering with Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) to hold its third annual Mattress Fundraiser this Saturday, June 2, from 10 am to 5 pm, in the high school main cafeteria, 12 Berkshire Road. Every purchase from the sale will benefit the NHS Marching Band & Guard.

The annual fundraiser works like a mattress store, with professional salespeople to help customers find the right mattress. Up to 20 mattress sets will be available to try before buying. Customers will order, schedule delivery, and once delivered, CFS can take the old mattress away. CFS, a subsidiary of Mattress Firm, is a national company and can ship almost anywhere in the country.

CFS is able to offer prices up to 50 percent off retail. All mattresses are brand-new with full factory warranties. All sizes of mattresses will be available in name brands including Simmons, Restonic, Southerland, and more. Firm, pillow-top, orthopedic, latex, and gel-infused memory foam sets will be available. Adjustable beds, luxury pillows, and mattress protectors will also be available.

Prices will start from $259 for a twin, $279 for a full, $299 for a queen, and $499 for a king/California king. Free linens with any set over $399 will be offered. All Newtown school and town employees and their families will get $100 off any set over $500, and $50 off any set under $500.

CFS offers financing and free layaway. Purchases can be made using cash, check, or credit card.

The Band & Guard will also hold a bake sale at the fundraising event.