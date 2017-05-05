Reed’s ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Being Staged Friday, Saturday

At a run-through for Reed Intermediate School’s musical production of Bye Bye Birdie on May 1, co-directors Sharon Vetrano and Kirsten Strobel both said they are excited to see the hard work of the roughly 90 students involved in the production “come to fruition” this Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, when the musical will be staged for audiences.

Ms Vetrano also said she is excited to see how happy the fifth and sixth grade students are when they see how their hard work has paid off.

Situated in the late 1950s, the play’s premise involves a rock and roll star, Conrad Birdie, being drafted into the Army, and its effect on a group of teenagers in Sweet Apple, Ohio, the small town from which one fan was selected to receive a “last kiss” during Conrad’s farewell appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show before going into the Army. It was inspired by the real life reaction to Elvis Presley being drafted in 1957.

The production will be staged Friday, May 5, at 7 pm, and Saturday, May 6, at 6 pm, at the school, 3 Trades Lane. Tickets are $8. Tickets will be on sale at the door while available, and can be purchased in advance online at showtix4u.com/index.php?submit=Search+for+Events¤t_client=1110531504202430.

Cast members in the production are Nicholas Williams as Conrad Birdie, Dan Godino as Albert Peterson, Leah Crebbin as Rosie, Kirtana Kunzweiler as Kim MacAfee, Andrew Sposato as Hugo Peabody, Alexandra Knaggs as Suzie, Caroline Kordik as Helen, Lauren Jacobs as Nancy, Madeleine Talluto as Alice, Sadie Gureasko-Moore as Margie, Ava Baroody as Penelope, Caroline Gardner as Debra Sue, Melinda Ferris as Ursula Merkle, Johnny Kwap as Freddie, Matthew Hoekenga as Karl, Jake Beckley as Harvey, Grace Lynch as Mrs MacAfee, Malcolm Zimmerman as Mr MacAfee, Roman Verna as Randolph MacAfee, Sabrina Spraggins as Mrs Peterson, Austin Baabdaty as Mayor, Braden Hazard as Mr Johnson, Ava Iazetta as Mrs Merkle, Caeley Sullivan as Gloria Rasputin, Mia Paltauf as Mayor’s Wife, Alex Moore as 1st Reporter, Dhilan Amin as 2nd Reporter, Cate Dalton as Sad Girl, Olivia Guizzo as Girl 1, Giselle Martinez as Parent 1, Bennett Samberg as Parent 2, Ryan Zaniewski as Policeman 1, JJ Hadick as Policeman 2, and Ben Ziperstein as Train Conductor.

The “Sweet Apple Teen Girls” will be played by Dakota Alvarez, Faith Buckley, Chelsea Calderbank, Cate Dalton, Emma Cate Early, Sarah Guion, Olivia Guizzo, Morgan Harrison, Kiera Kennedy, Brooke Kinsey, Rebecca Markowsky, Abigail McManus, Zosia Terasziewicz, Nella Walsh, and Reese Wheat.

The “Sweet Apple Teen Boys” are Dhilan Amin, Carter Briggs, JJ Hadick, Alex Moore, Sean Reilly, Joseph Soriano, Ryan Zaniewski, and Ben Ziperstein.

The “Sweet Apple Parents” will be played by Julianna Battaglia, Abigail DaRocha, Katie Fiorini, Maria Goldstein, Skylar Lewis, Alexa Manfredonia, Giselle Martinez, Sofia Martinez, Bennett Samberg, and Mary Socci.

The “Sweet Apple Chorus” will be played by Ellie Arcario, Jocelyn Bazuro, Alexa Choi, Taylor Cobb, Lorelei Cullen, Riley Deloughy, Kendall Fiorillo, Emma Hannah, Sammie Hatcher, Kaisi Paige Isadori, Sarah Jojo, Rose Lehnes, Maxwell McCarthy, Benjamin Meszaros, Katie Nichols, Evan Nikolas, Anna Ochs, Sara Olam, Marianna Paltauf, Luke Phelps, Maddie Roe, Abigail Savo, Ella Seaver, Jaclyn Shultz, Adelyn Skerik, Lauren Smiley, Rachael Szor, Kayleigh Troy, and Cole Wanzer.

Stage crew members are Olivia Ayles, Amelia Bacjer, Lexi Checcia, Haley Jewell, Emily Joyce, Lily Mindenhall, Avery Nicholson, and Madison Singlak.

Members of the Art/Stage Design Club are Alyssa Jones, Conrad Chapman, Joshua Un Trang, and Ava Iazzetta.

Members of the production crew include co-directors Sharon Vetrano and Kirsten Strobel, Stacey Coelho, Michelle Tenenbaum, Michelle Ginand, Angela Choniski, Gene Vetrano, Tracy McManus, Kim Lynch, Ashley Lynch, Shannon Lynch, Bonnie Early, Rachel Iazzetta, Ava Iazzetta, Kaitlyn Crumb, Ashleigh Shaw, Harrison Hoffert, Janet Ziperstein, Paromita Duff, Kristine Williams, Sarah Baroody, Karissa Cobb, Sally Socci, Jill Marak, Lara Wheat, Martha Crebbin, Cindy Harrison, Susy Roe, Barbara Formica, Beth Meszaros, Judy Schultz, Amy Deloughy, Christy Hatcher, Lisa Krapf, Meg Skerik, Kristen McManus, Georgeann Manfredonia, Farah Sposato, and Brenda Soriano.