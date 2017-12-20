Red Kettle Campaign Bell Ringers Sought For Saturday

Due to snow that forced the cancellation of the first Saturday of this year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, the Newtown chapter has rescheduled bell ringing to December 23.

While most volunteers who had signed up for December 9 were able to adapt their schedule, Newtown Chapter Red Kettle Campaign Co-Chair Anna Wiedemann has a few openings available for this weekend.

As of Wednesday, December 20, openings are available outside Walgreens, 49 South Main Street, starting at 9 am, 2 pm, and 3 pm. Volunteers are asked to ring for one hour.

Openings are also available outside Bottle Stop Wine & Spirit Superstore, 5 Queen Street, starting at 2 pm and 3 pm.

All are welcome — individuals, couples, groups, families, clubs, et al. Anyone available for any of this weekend’s open times are asked to call or text Mrs Wiedemann at 203-417-3004.

The funds raised by the Salvation Army Newtown-Bethel chapter go toward helping Newtown’s Social Services Department provide assistance to local residents in need.

During the annual 2016 Red Kettle Campaign in Newtown and Bethel more than 120 volunteers stood outdoors and rang hand bells over the course of two weekends in December, and raising more than $9,000 in donations.

Of those funds, 90 percent have been used to assist residents of Newtown and Bethel.