Raymond Peck, Jr

Raymond “David” Peck, Jr, 71, of Sandy Hook died peacefully May 5, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of JoAnn (Moseley) Peck for 51 years. Born April 3, 1946, in Danbury, he was the son of the late Ethel (Vibbert) and Raymond Peck, Sr.

Before retiring, he was employed as a crew leader for the Town of Newtown Highway Department. Before that he was a truck driver on the road for several years.

Mr Peck was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran 3rd division combat engineer. He was very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served as commander of Post 308 in Newtown, District 1 commander for two terms. And he was currently a member of Post 935 in Bethel and the senior vice commander of District 1. He has served on different committees on the state level.

Besides his wife, his daughter Kimberly and her husband Timothy McCarroll of Sandy Hook; his son David and his wife Jessie Peck of Moyock, N.C.; his three grandchildren, Sarah, David, and William, all of Moyock; and his beloved cat survive him. Mr Peck is also survived by his siblings, Gary and his wife Nancy Peck of Jaffery, N.H.; Charlene and her husband Fred Yorks of Danbury; and Gale Tarala of Bethel; and several nieces and nephews. His brother Kevin Peck predeceased him.

Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, May 11, from 4 to 7 pm, at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown. The Bethel VFW will conduct a service at 6:45 pm.

On Friday, May 12, at 11 am, at Honan Funeral Home there will be a final gathering followed by a military graveside service at Zoar Cemetery in Sandy Hook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to West Haven VA Connecticut Health Care System 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven CT 06516, Attn: Volunteer Services.