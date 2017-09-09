PTA Picnic Welcomes Students Back To School

The Sandy Hook Elementary School PTA hosted a Back to School picnic the evening of August 31. Family members and students arrived at the school for the evening picnic with blankets and food.

PTA President Karyn Holden explained that everyone brought their own dinner for the annual picnic, and that the PTA organized the festivities. A “selfie station” was set up to take pictures with props, like signs with a student’s grade level written on them, and another station offered ice cream sundae selections.

“We’re excited, because this is the first year we are back at home on our own field,” said Ms Holden, as families were setting up near the start of the event.

Students ran around the school’s field while others greeted friends. Some students climbed on the school’s playground or took turns on the swing-set.

According to Ms Holden, a number of local businesses helped support the picnic. Holy Cow Ice Cream provided the ice cream for the picnic including a “Green & the White” flavor. Other local businesses, including Your Healthy Pet, Newtown Hardware, Figs Wood Fired Bistro, Edmond Town Hall, Tambascio’s Italian Grill, and The Toy Tree provided items for a raffle.