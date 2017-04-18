Prescription Drug Collection Event Planned At Police Station

From 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, April 29, town police, in conjunction with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will sponsor a prescription drug collection event at the police station, 3 Main Street.

The event provides residents with a free way to safely dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications. The presence of such drugs in homes poses the possibility of theft and pill abuse, according to police. Pills and transdermal patches will be accepted for disposal at the event, but not liquids, needles, or sharps.

Police said the drug collection event is anonymous, with no questions asked.

Police said that other ways to dispose of drugs, such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, pose potential safety and health hazards.

Besides semiannual drug collection events, such as the one planned for April 29, town police have a receptacle in the police station lobby which is used by the public for drug disposal seven days a week, 24 hours a day. That receptacle been in use for the past several years.