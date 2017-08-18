P&R Day Camps Come To A Close

The last day of Newtown Parks and Recreation day camps, August 11, at Dickinson Memorial Park and Treadwell Memorial Park were celebrated with a carnival day at both camp locations. The day before, August 10, students from both camps came together under the pavilion at Dickinson Memorial Park for an annual talent show, as well.

Assistant Director of Recreation Rose Ann Reggiano welcomed campers and their loved ones to the event on Thursday.

“Welcome to our end of the year talent show,” said Ms Reggiano. A few minutes later she looked to the assembled campers seated before her and said, “Are you guys ready to perform?”

The campers responded by cheering.

Groups of campers from the Dickinson day camp and from the Treadwell day camp took turns displaying their talents. Some groups danced, one group sang to a song played over a speaker, and another group shared pictures they had drawn over the summer.

Dickinson Memorial Park Camp Director Leah Pizighelli said the summer was “great. We had a really great time this year.”

The next day, a popcorn machine was set up at Dickinson Memorial Park, and campers took turns eating popcorn and playing in inflatable bounce houses. One inflatable at Dickinson included a water slide and another included a “hoop zone” for campers to play basketball.

At Treadwell Memorial Park, Camp Director Chris Browne said on August 11 that carnival day at his camp included inflatable obstacle courses, slides, and under the site’s pavilion, campers decorated Frisbees with paint.

Ms Reggiano said all of the inflatables were from Super Fun Inflatables.

“They are excited,” said Mr Browne, adding that he though this summer was awesome and he knows the campers enjoyed it, too.

Over all, Ms Reggiano said the 2017 summer for Newtown Parks and Recreation day camps was “wonderful; absolutely fabulous.”