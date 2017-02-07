Popcorn: Simple, Satisfying, And Sometimes Surprising

Outside entertainment coming to town was a big event in the small Minnesota town in which I grew up. So, when a tiny circus set up tents at the outskirts of the village, my 4-year-old self was beside myself with excitement. It was a big evening out with my mother; clowns, magicians, and dogs doing tricks mesmerized me from the rickety wooden stage. Seated on equally rickety benches, if my memory serves me, I was thrilled and sticky with cotton candy and root beer— because going to a carnival meant getting to indulge in special treats.

Following the razzmatazz of the stage show, we wandered among the cages of monkeys, lions, and tigers — all in conditions that today would bring a person to tears. Nearby the cages, chained to a huge iron peg in the ground, was the elephant. Being the 1960s and neither animal welfare nor public safety a huge outcry, no fence prevented interaction with this massive beast. I edged closely to the elephant, mostly unafraid, as I looked into the pachyderm’s eyes watching me. One hand clutched my mother’s shirttail, the other my paper bag of popcorn — another of the night’s snacks.

So how surprised was I when suddenly the elephant’s trunk lashed out and snatched my bag of popcorn? Enough that to this day, I recall my astonishment as my popcorn, bag and all, disappeared into the elephant’s mouth, and in one big gulp — was gone. Oh, there were tears.

But there were also many other nights of popcorn at home in years to come.

Popcorn is the quintessential snack food, but like so many classic snacks, has gained a reputation as being unhealthy. Don’t blame the popcorn, please. It is the liberal addition of butter, oil, and/or sugary, gooey syrups that turns this fiber-rich finger food into a calorie-laden downfall.

On its own, the fluffy kernels are a low-calorie option with a satisfying crunch. Using the hot air-pop method of popping corn, there are just 30 calories in a cup. When a light vegetable oil, olive oil, or coconut oil are used to make popcorn, calories are still only between 35 and 45 per cup. You’ll double those calories if adding a light drizzle of butter, though, and many more if you are generous.

In addition to being a source of fiber, needed by the body to function properly, popcorn provides complex carbohydrates for an energy boost. A cup of popcorn does contain trace amounts of iron, but this snack, admittedly, is not one to go to for a source of vitamins and minerals.

Now, everyone knows that popcorn was invented by Maine/Minnesota legendary logger Paul Bunyan. Carrying a bag of corn slung over his back while striding through Death Valley, Paul was not overcome by the heat. The kernels, however, burst into fluffy white flowers, lightening his load and introducing the world to this treat.

Or you can believe that native Central and South Americans discovered centuries ago that a certain “maize” would pop open when heated. They most likely also discovered that you never want to chomp down on an unpopped kernel, unless breaking a tooth is the goal. That hard hull encases the endosperm and when heated, moisture inside the kernel turns to steam, pressure builds up — and POP! the kernel actually turns inside out.

There are farmers dedicated to growing colored popping corn. Red, white and blue (a coincidence for American popping corns, do you think?), and even a purplish variety leave you with popped corn with not just the inner kernel adding some color, but the popped floret itself may have a hue other than the off-white of the more common variety from the golden yellow kernel. These specialty popcorns also pop in a variety of sizes, from a petite fingernail sized flower of corn to those of a more robust girth that takes but a few to make a handful.

If you are not a purist, there are dozens of popcorn toppings available in stores and online to bump up the flavor of plain popcorn. Many of them contain additives and calories that can be avoided, however, by creating your own healthier alternatives.

To add virtually no more calories, stick with seasonings like chili powder, cumin, cayenne, or curry. If popped in a bit of oil, these zippy seasonings will easily adhere to the popcorn. Too much salt will decrease the healthiness of this snack, but I do think that a judicious sprinkling of sea salt enhances the flavor, even if you are serving it plain.

Cinnamon begs an addition of sugar, but there is no need to overdo it. A quarter teaspoon of sugar per one teaspoon of cinnamon is sufficient, and only about 1 teaspoon of that mixture is needed per cup to move plain popcorn into a new dimension.

There are but 22 calories in a tablespoon of fresh, natural Parmesan or Romano cheese; 25 in a tablespoon of bleu cheese. So tossing these cheeses with air-popped corn is a flavor boost without boosting calories enormously. Not to mention, it is delicious.

Popcorn continues to hold a special place in my lineup of snacks, but lesson learned: I never, never eat it around elephants anymore.