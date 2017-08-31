Police Seeking Evading Vehicle

Newtown Police Department is looking this morning for an older model white or silver Jeep Grand Cherokee whose driver reportedly evaded an officer during a motor vehicle stop.

The vehicle, believed to be between model years 1999-2004, evaded a Newtown police officer at approximately 9:48 pm, Wednesday, August 30. The vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Berkshire Road (Route 34), in the area of Sherman Street.

While evading the officer, the left front corner (driver’s side) of the Grand Cherokee hit a dirt embankment. It may have minor damage to the fender and/or left front tire and/or rim, according to a post on the local police department’s Facebook page. The vehicle’s wheel well liner, which is black plastic, was left at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning the vehicle, its driver, or the incident, is asked to contact Lt Kullgren at 203-426-5841, refer to CFS #17-16873.