Police Seek Public Comments For Reaccreditation Review

Newtown Police Department is seeking public comments about its performance as a law enforcement agency as it pursues reaccreditation by the Connecticut Police Officers Standards and Training Council (POSTC).

The department has held a Tier 1 accreditation from POSTC since 2005 and is now seeking reaccreditation for the fourth time, according to a statement from Lieutenant David Kullgren, the department’s administrative services commander. Accreditation, which is available in three progressive levels from Tier 1 to Tier 3, is a voluntary process that signifies recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.

During the week of July 9 or July 16, a team of POSTC inspectors is scheduled to examine the department’s written policies and procedures as they relate to Tier 1 state accreditation standards to verify the department’s compliance with those standards, Lt Kullgren said.

As part of the inspection tour, POSTC is seeking public comments about the police department. Those comments may be mailed to William Tanner, POSTC Accreditation Division, 285 Preston Avenue, Meriden CT 06450. Mr Tanner can also be reached by calling 203-427-2602 or sending a fax to 203-238-6643, or sending e-mail to accreditation.compliance@ct.gov.

If providing comments via e-mail, POSTC asks that senders include the phrase “Newtown Police Department” in the e-mail subject line.

A copy of POSTC’s accreditation standards is available for public review at the Newtown police station at 3 Main Street. Lt Kullgren, who is the department’s accreditation manager, may be reached at 203-270-4244 or david.kullgren@newtown-ct.gov.

The accreditation inspectors are members of law enforcement agencies in the state. They will be reviewing written material, conducting interviews, and visiting offices where they can find examples of accreditation compliance.

Following their review, the inspectors will make a recommendation to POSTC on whether the police department should be reaccredited.

Accreditation status lasts for three years, during which period accredited law enforcement agencies must make regular reports to POSTC on their continuing compliance.

For information of accreditation, members of the public should contact Mr Tanner, who is the state’s accreditation manager, or visit ct.gov/post.