Police Reports | December 5-11, 2017

Pickup Cover Found

Police said that midday on Monday, December 11, a black leatherlike cover for the bed of a pickup truck was found lying near 13 Glover Avenue. The owner of the item may claim it by contacting police Officer John McCluskey at the police station at 3 Main Street, 203-426-5841.

Interstate Collision

While driving on westbound Interstate 84, about one mile east of Exit 9, at about 6:27 am on December 11, motorist Michael DeJohn, 24, of Southington, who was driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander SUV, cut in front of trucker Derrick Kinchen, 52, of Hartford, who was driving a 2016 Freightliner truck, resulting in a collision, state police said.

There were no injuries. DeJohn received an infraction for making an improper turn.

Metro Card Found

Police report that early on the afternoon of Monday, December 11, a MTA Metro Card was found along a walking trail at Fairfield Hills. The card is a debit card used for New York City subway and bus rides. The owner may claim the card by contacting officer John McCluskey at the police station, 203-426-5841.

Warrant

After learning that police held a warrant for his arrest, Robert Taveras-Castro, 22, of Danbury went to the police station on December 9 and was arrested on a charge of evading responsibility with a motor vehicle in connection with a motor vehicle accident that occurred on October 5 near 25 Berkshire Road (Route 34).

Police said they processed the arrest and released Taveras-Castro on a written promise to appear for arraignment on the charge on December 21 in Connecticut Superior Court in Danbury.

Slippery Roads

During snowy conditions at about 12:57 pm on December 9, motorist Samuel Sanchez, 38, of Bethel, who was driving a 2004 Jaguar X-Type sedan westward on Mt Pleasant Road, attempted to turn left onto Old Bethel Road, but then went onto a skid and traveled off the pavement, police said. There were no injuries. Police verbally warned Sanchez for traveling too fast for conditions.

Snowy Conditions

Amid snowy conditions at about 1:55 pm on December 9, motorist Jaclyn Barton, 28, of Bergenfield, N.J., who was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion sedan westward on Sugar Street, slowed and was attempting to turn right onto Scudder Road, when the vehicle slid off the roadway, hit some large rocks and a street sign before entering a ditch, police said. There were no injuries.

Hawleyville Collision

Police report that at about 6:35 pm on December 9, motorist Arnold Sanchez, 43, of West Hartford, who was driving a 2018 Subaru Forester SUV northward on Hawleyville Road, near North Ridge Drive, stopped for traffic conditions, after which northbound motorist Graden Reid, 26, of Ridgefield, who was driving a 2008 Kia Sportage SUV, attempted to stop, but slid on the snowy pavement and struck the rear end of the Subaru.

There were no injuries. Reid received a written warning for following too closely.

DUI Incident

Police report that while they were on patrol in seeking out drunken drivers at about 10:10 pm on December 8, they spotted motorist Sieglinde Ferry, 51, of Bethel driving a 2008 Honda CR-V SUV northward on Main Street at high speed, so they stopped her to investigate.

Police charged Ferry with driving under the influence and with traveling unreasonably fast. After processing, police released Ferry on $500 bail for a December 21 court appearance.

Drug Charges

At about 11:30 pm on December 8, police spotted motorist Dakota Baumann, 24, of Monroe driving a red pickup truck eastward on Berkshire Road, and heading toward its intersection with Toddy Hill Road, while committing multiple traffic violations.

Police said that Baumann threw more than one-half pound of marijuana out of the truck’s window to keep police from finding it in his possession. Police said they stopped the truck and investigated, finding marijuana on Baumann and inside the truck.

Police charged Baumann with possession of more than four ounces of marijuana and with possession of marijuana with intent to sell. After arrest processing, police released Baumann on $100 bail for a December 21 court appearance.

Wedding Ring Found

Police said they are seeking the owner of a man’s wedding ring, which was found on November 4 at Treadwell Park on Philo Curtis Road. Police learned of the found ring on December 7.

Police described the ring as made of stainless steel and a black ceramic material. The owner may claim the item by contacting Officer William Hull at the police station at 203-426-5841 or via e-mail at william.hull@newtown-ct.gov.

Wage Violations

Newtown police report that on December 6 they received a call from Newington police informing them that they had in custody Gregory S. Cinicolo, 61, of Newtown, for whom Newtown police held a state Department of Labor arrest warrant.

Newtown police said they went to Newington and transported Cinicolo back to Newtown, where they charged him with three counts of failure to pay wages in connection with incidents that occurred between April 17 and April 30. The labor department had investigated the case. After processing, police released Cinicolo on $1,000 bail for a December 20 court appearance.

Sandy Hook Crash

Police report that motorist Edwin Morales, 61, of Derby was driving a 1998 Honda Civic northward on High Rock Road, near New Lebbon Road, about 9:08 am on December 6, when the auto drove off the right road shoulder and struck some guardrailing. Morales was transported to Danbury Hospital by Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps for an evaluation.

Police said they verbally warned Morales for making a restricted turn.

Volvo Vs Ford

Police report an accident at the intersection of South Main Street and Pecks Lane about 5:28 pm on December 6.

Southbound motorist Linda Brereton, 53, of Newtown, who was driving a 2012 Ford Expedition SUV southward on South Main Street, stopped and was waiting to make a left turn onto Pecks Lane, when the Ford was struck from behind by southbound motorist Nicholas Hovan, 35, of Monroe, who was driving 2010 Volvo XC-60 SUV.

Ambulance staff went to the scene to check on the people involved in the accident, but transported no one. Police said they issued Hovan an infraction for following too closely.

Dodgingtown Accident

A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Route 302 and Hattertown Road in Dodgingtown about 5:05 pm on December 5.

The motorists involved in that crash were Gina Ancona, 41, of Trumbull, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Murano SUV, and motorist Roxanne Fischler, 62, of Middlebury, who was driving a 2013 Honda Civic, police said.

There were no injuries. Police report they verbally warned Ancona for failure to grant the right of way after stopping at a stop sign. Police also verbally warned Fischler for failure to carry a driver’s license.