Planning For College Finances, Wednesday At Library

On Wednesday, October 4, Sean Flynn, a financial advisor at Essex Financial who specializes in college planning, will host a free college planning seminar at Cyrenius H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street.

The educational seminar, which will start at 7 pm, will provide parents and students with a variety of information about saving for college and how to financially prepare for it without bankrupting retirement.

Essex Financial is an independent financial advisory firms based in Connecticut.

There will also be a time for questions and answers. For additional information call the library, 203-426-4533.