Parkland Strong Hearts Of Hope Painting Event Scheduled

Hearts of Hope Founder Judy Pederson has announced a special Paint With A Purpose event for Tuesday, March 6.

Ms Pederson told The Newtown Bee on March 1 that she was contacted by Karin LaBanco, owner of fisio Physical Therapy and Wellness, LLC, with an offer to use the business space for a painting event.

Hearts of Hope is a pay it forward program where people paint palm-sized clay hearts with simple messages and images of hope, which are then delivered to individuals and places that have gone through a tragedy or are in need of a positive message. Each heart is put into a maroon nylon bag, with a note card from the painter to the recipient, along with a note about Hearts of Hope.

The nylon bag is then put into a clear cellophane envelope so that the entire package is protected if hearts are hung in public places in inclement weather. The hearts are meant to be found and taken home by those who find them.

Newtown was introduced to the program in February 2013, when volunteers canvassed the town with more than 2,500 painted hearts that had been created specifically for Newtown residents. The hearts were out so that residents would discover them on Valentine’s Day that year, which was also the two-month anniversary of 12/14.

On March 6, Hearts of Hope will be created for families affected by the shooting last month in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed on Valentine’s Day at the city’s high school.

Located at 141 Mt Pleasant Road, fisio Physical Therapy will be open for the “Paint with A Purpose” event from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. All are welcome to participate regardless of artistic skills. All supplies are provided.

Hearts of Hope requests a $5 donation per heart, which covers the costs of supplies. Hearts of Hope is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Reservations are requested, and can be done through the Hearts of Hope of Newtown, CT Facebook page, where an Event has been created for March 6.