Original Summer Blockbuster Next For Someday Cinema Series, Sunday At ETH

The original summer blockbuster, Jaws will be screened at Edmond Town Hall Theatre, 45 Main Street, on Sunday, June 24, at 4 and 7 pm.

Tickets are $3 for the big screen experience, and the matinee will be captioned for the benefit of the hearing impaired.

While many people are planning summer beach vacations, Hollywood took yet another stab at triggering galeophobia, or fear of sharks, with this offering. Ever since Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Peter Benchley’s best-selling novel hit screens in 1975, the country’s “fear factor” fascination of daring ourselves to be scared by sharks has been relentless. Though it was not the first killer shark film ever made, Jaws practically established a new genre with its incredible success.

Jaws was released at a time when summer films were the least attractive offerings. The thinking used to be that folks would be too preoccupied with outdoor activities to care much about going to the movies.

In fact, Jaws was first scheduled to be released around Christmas 1974, but filming far exceeded the deadline, in part due to mechanical problems with “Bruce” the shark, so the release had to be put off until the summer of 1975, which gave Universal time to blitz the media. By the time the film opened, audiences were primed and standing in lines around the block.

But hype only sells the first tickets. Quality storytelling sells the rest.

Spielberg excelled in conveying the heroic quest through his beautiful on-location cinematography, heart-tugging drama, masterful suspense, and perfectly timed jump scares, all underscored by the now iconic music by John Williams. Jaws brought together an ensemble cast headed by Roy Schieder (Police Chief Martin Brody), Richard Dreyfuss (marine biologist Matt Hooper), and Robert Shaw (Captain Quint), who expertly draw audiences into their fully-realized world in which we are the hunted.

Nominated for four Academy Awards, Jaws won three of them — for Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Music, Original Dramatic Score. That score came after Williams convinced Spielberg to use the simple yet ominous two-note theme, which is now one of the most recognizable cinematic themes ever. Spielberg and Williams next collaborated on Close Encounters of the Third Kind, then Spielberg recommended him to his pal George Lucas for his little space epic film called Star Wars.

A quality film all-around, Jaws still ranks on the top 100 films of all time, more than 40 years after its release.

The sponsors for this months’ film are Butcher’s Best Market and Lucas Local Oyster Bar & Woodfire Cookery, each location on South Main Street.

Those interested in sponsoring other films in this series benefitting the theater should contact Series Coordinator Jen Rogers at somedaycinemaseries@gmail.com.

The Someday Cinema Series is presented by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission. You can visit tiny.cc/SomedayCinema2018 and the Someday Cinema Series page on Facebook for all the complete and current season details.