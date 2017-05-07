Organizers Planning A ‘Weatherproof’ 2017 Relay For Life

Over the nearly decade and a half that Newtown has hosted its Relays For Life outdoors, organizers, volunteers, participants, and visitors have seen the event move between the high school stadium and various sites at Fairfield Hills with one constant — a wary eye on the weather. And every year, the outdoor celebration of cancer survivors, caregivers, and those who have lost the battle has been subjected to heat, cold, fog, rain, wind, and even the threat of a tornado.

Not this year.

The 2017 Relay For Life is happening in the virtually weatherproof comfort of the NYA turf field house at Fairfield Hills, Saturday, May 20, from noon to midnight. Organizers are also holding a free, catered pre-event brunch for all Newtown cancer survivors and caregivers on the NYA patio beginning that morning at 11:30 am.

Co-chairs Tracy Broomer and Gayle DiBenedetto are heading up a small but active team of committee heads and volunteers who first gathered in late February at The Villa Restaurant in Sandy Hook for a small kickoff celebration. Since then, team participation has swelled to 28 as of May 2 — with the possibility of adding a few more by event day — and funds raised to date are approaching the $22,000 mark.

“We’re right where we were last year,” Ms Broomer told The Newtown Bee, “and we already have 17 survivors registered for the brunch, which is more than three times the number we had registered by this date last year.”

Survivors and caregivers are still welcome to register to attend the brunch, and are invited to stay for the opening ceremonies at 1 pm, followed by the emotional first “survivors’ lap” of the relay to follow.

Those survivors will be treated to brunch being prepared by the staff of My Place, with additional fare, beverages, and pastries coming from The Newtown General Store, Dunkin’ Donuts, and the Newtown Diner, with Castle Hill Chocolates donating sweet treats and the Newtown Florist creating table centerpieces.

During the event, food will be available to visitors and participants from Monroe’s Firehouse Grill food truck, and the Jitterbus will arrive later providing late night coffee and pastries. From 4 to 5 pm, Ricci’s Salons and Spas is also on board hosting an hour of hair cutting to create contributions to the Beautiful Lengths program, which creates hair pieces for cancer survivors undergoing treatments that cause them to lose their own hair, Ms Broomer said.

“And we’ll be having two separate dance demonstrations, from Monroe Dance Academy at 2 pm and Dance Etc at 3 pm,” she said. “And we’ve invited Lowe’s to come in with its ‘Heroes Projects’ volunteers to do birdhouses or Mother’s Day creations with children.”

The theme of this year’s Newtown Relay is “Destination Cure,” with each team site expected to be decorated with a particular destination in mind.

The event will feature signature segments throughout the afternoon and evening with opening ceremonies being planned for about 1 pm. At 9 pm, the Relay will feature its touching “Luminarias Ceremony,” with flickering illuminated bags lining the track and honoring every life touched by cancer.

For a $10 donation, participants and visitors can dedicate one to a loved one lost, someone currently battling this horrific disease, or anyone who’s overcome it. These luminarias are often decorated with names and sometimes messages to people in remembrance.

All visitors and Relay participants share an emotional moment when each luminaria bag is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer. And together, all involved take a moment of silence to remember the loved ones to whom they are dedicated. All luminaria bag donations help fund the American Cancer Society’s mission to help save lives.

The Relay is also made very entertaining for participants and guests with a regular circuit of themed laps and activities like bingo, a scavenger hunt, a frozen T-shirt contest, and a three-legged race. Fun-themed laps include “Glow in the Dark,” “80s Flashback,” “Hawaiian,” and “Red, White & Blue,” to name a few.

Of course, there will be the ever popular “Miss Relay” competition and lap — which is extremely popular because it is exclusively for male participants and helps raise hundreds more for the cause with many outrageously costumed gentlemen participating.

“All I can say is, you really need to witness the Miss Relay contest to believe it,” Ms Broomer said. “We’re going to also have a commemorative relay banner for everyone to autograph, and we’re working on organizing face painting, henna tattoos, and balloon animals.”

There will be a group Zumba class, and from 10 to 11:30 pm, and the turf field will light up with a Relay Dance Party. Closing ceremonies will commence at 11:30 pm.

“Because we end at midnight, community members are welcome during the entire event,” Ms Broomer said. “And of course the schedule and activities may be subject to change.”

New teams are still welcome to sign up by visiting the Newtown Relay website, relayforlife.org/newtownct, or visiting the Newtown Relay Facebook page.