One Day 2 Missions Continues To Gather Donations For FAITH Food Pantry

In March, a new neighborhood program called One Day 2 Missions launched in town to help provide consistent support for FAITH Food Pantry.

Fourteen-year-old Hannah Groonell was inspired to create the group as a legacy of giving for her great-great-Aunt Josephine who passed away a few years ago.

“I loved her very much, and she was always willing to help someone,” said Hannah. “I thought it would be a great way to carry on her memory with what she loved to do.”

After receiving a sum of money that her aunt left for her, Hannah decided to use it to pay her aunt’s kindness forward.

Hannah used the funds to purchase nearly 200 reusable orange bags with the idea to distribute them to all her neighbors as vessels to collect food pantry donations. Each bag was printed with the One Day 2 Missions logo she designed and included an informational sheet about the program.

“The name is One Day 2 Missions, because Friday is recycling day and the idea was that you could bring down the bag with your recycling and it would be helping two causes: the earth and you could help someone in the community,” Hannah explained.

Those who wish to participate in the program place their One Day 2 Missions bag at the end of their driveway or on their mailbox with the donations inside. Then on Fridays after Hannah gets out of school, her mother, Beth Groonell, drives Hannah around to all the houses to collect the donations in each bag.

Items are transferred into boxes in their car, so the orange bags can be given back to each household. Hannah and her mom then bring all the donations to FAITH Food Pantry, at 31 Pecks Lane.

So far, about 170 houses in the Bennett’s Farm neighborhood — which includes Canterbury Lane, Clapboard Ridge, Somerset Road, Charter Ridge Drive, Yogananda Street, Founders Lane, Cider Mill Road, and Bresson Farm Road — have received their One Day 2 Missions orange bags and are participating in the program.

“The neighbors really love it. They are such great people, and they really step up,” Hannah said. “With some families, the kids have been put in charge, where this is their family job — bringing out the bag and putting the food in it. I think it is really nice how everyone is getting involved.”

The collection goes on rain or shine, and Hannah emphasized that her neighbors have gone above and beyond to help. Some even place umbrellas over their full orange bags on stormy days to shield the donations from the elements, a testament to the dedication and support for the cause.

Ms Groonell said, “Hannah may have had the idea, but the program exists and works and is successful because of our neighborhood. You can have the best ideas in the world, but if people don’t participate, then it’s always just an idea.”

Hannah hopes that the One Day 2 Missions program continues to inspires others to help at a young age and to give back to causes that mean something to them.

“No matter how big or small, it’s always worth it,” said Hannah.

Ms Groonell agreed, “Every donation matters. Every act of kindness makes a difference. Whether it is giving your time or food for others, it all makes a difference.”

Hannah’s goal is to see One Day 2 Missions expand to more neighborhoods in town, and she encourages people who want to participate in the program to reach out to her by e-mail at hannahgroonell@gmail.com or by visiting the group’s social media pages.

“We have two social media accounts, Facebook and Instagram, for weekly updates and monthly needs for the food pantry,” Hannah said.

The first haul of One Day 2 Missions donations arrived at the food pantry just in time, as its backup shelves were becoming bare and the items from her neighborhood were able to help restock the supply.

Volunteer Lee Paulsen of FAITH Food Pantry said the donations from One Day 2 Missions have been “a gift from God. Hannah’s brought all kinds of food. She’s an amazing young woman.”

FAITH Food Pantry accepts donations on Tuesdays from 10 am to noon and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Ms Paulsen said, right now the pantry is very much in need of diced and crushed tomatoes, beef stew, liquid dish detergent, and small containers of laundry detergent.

FAITH Food Pantry’s website also lists that it is currently looking for canned chili, sloppy joe, canned beans, canned vegetables and fruits, pasta and pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, packaged rice and pasta dishes, peanut butter, jelly, cookies, crackers, cereals, brownie mix, cookie mix, cake mixes, bottled juices, pet food, and everyday items like toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper, laundry soap, and hand soap.

To learn more about FAITH Food Pantry, 31 Pecks Lane, visit newtownfoodpantry.org. To help with One Day 2 Missions, e-mail Hannah Groonell at hannahgroonell@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/oneday2missions.