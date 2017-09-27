Oltran’s Hat-Trick Leads Soccer Team To Win

Another game, another shutout victory for Newtown High School’s boys’ soccer team.

The Nighthawks blanked host Bunnell of Stratford 5-0, behind Jack Oltran’s hat-trick — the team’s fifth shutout of the season — on September 26.

Newtown improved to 5-0-1, and has yet to let up a goal in actual game play; both opponents’ scores were on penalty kicks.

In addition to Oltran recording three goals, Adam Farley had a hat-trick of assists, setting up Oltran twice and Rilind Limani for another net-finder. Even when things do not go perfectly they seem to work out well for the Nighthawk booters. Limani was robbed on a penalty kick, but Nick Weiland got possession and drilled home the rebound from a sharp angle. Grant Moxham also had an assist in the win.

“Another clean sheet, your front player gets a hat-trick. It’s everything you really want,” Newtown Coach Nick Booth said.

Booth pointed out that Bunnell, which came into the game without a win, was not a walkover opponent.

“This team came out and they really gave us a difficult game,” said Booth, whose team fought to build a 2-0 halftime edge before really seizing control after the break. “Second half we came out, we controlled the ball, we controlled the pace of the game.”

“Our play is great. We’re getting it forward and getting goals,” said Chris Hoagland, assistant coach and former Nighthawk player (Class of 2006).

Newtown’s only blemish of sorts came when the Hawks tied Brookfield 1-1 at Treadwell Park on September 22. Owen Baillargeon scored for the Nighthawks. Goalkeeper CJ Trivers made a diving save on a penalty kick to help the Nighthawks remain unbeaten.

Then came a 2-0 win over host Hamden on September 26. Oltran scored off a low cross by Brendan O’Hara in the first half. Baillargeon scored on a penalty kick in the second half after Farley drew a Hamden penalty inside the 18-yard box. Michael Greenspan and CJ Trivers had playing time in goal and combined for ten saves.

Read more about the Nighthawks in the September 29 print edition of The Bee.