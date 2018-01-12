NYFS Launches Operation Heart To Heart; Valentines For Veterans Due January 26

For the second year, Newtown Youth & Family Services is working in collaboration with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Newtown on the Valentine’s Day event Operation Heart To Heart.

Last year NYFS sent out more than 250 valentines to those serving the country or who have served the country.

Members of the community are encouraged to create valentines to send to local troops overseas and those veterans in the VA Medical Centers.

“Many of our hometown heroes are away from their friends and family for long periods of time and we feel this is a special way to let them know we appreciate their service” said Candice Bohr, executive director of NYFS. “This will allow us to say thank you to those who we can never thank enough for their service and sacrifice.”

Valentines should be no larger than birthday card size. They are being collected until Friday, January 26, and can be dropped off at Newtown Youth & Family Services, 15 Berkshire Road, Sandy Hook.

For more information contact Matt Ariniello at mariniello@newtownyouthandfamilyservices.org or 203-270-4335.