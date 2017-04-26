Nona Painter

Nona E. Painter, 88, of Monroe, wife of the late James E Painter, died April 20, while on Hospice at Masonicare of Newtown. Born on June 23, 1928, in Manhattan, she was the daughter of the late Pearl (Lederer) and Leonid Kourshakoff.

Her children, Pamela Wang of Newtown, James L. and wife Jane of Easton, Md., and Robert and wife Wilma of Monroe; along with her four grandsons, Stephen, Jason, Robert Jr, and Mark, survive her.

Mrs Painter received her BSN from University of Bridgeport and retired after 16 years with Greater Bridgeport Mental Health.

A service of memorial was conducted at Spadaccino and Leo P Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home April 25.

Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington DC 20077 or at aspca.org.

