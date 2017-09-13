To the Editor:

I would like to congratulate Jeff Capeci on his victory in the Republican Primary for the Newtown Board of Selectmen position. As I said many times while campaigning, Newtown Republicans found themselves in an enviable voting situation; there were truly no bad candidates to choose from. I would be disingenuous if I said I was not disappointed in the outcome, as losing is never easy. However, my disappointment is tempered by the fact that I know Jeff will be a wonderful selectman. He mentored me during my first year on the Legislative Council and I learned a great deal from him. I thank all those who supported my candidacy and hope they too will take comfort in the knowledge that Newtown wins whether it was me or Jeff Capeci helping to lead our town after November’s election. My sincere thanks and gratitude to Mary Ann Jacob for trusting in me to be her running mate. There is no doubt that we would have made a great team, but it’s good to know that there is another great team that will be leading Newtown into the future.

Neil Chaudhary

1 Southbrook Lane, Newtown September 13, 2017