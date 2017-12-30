Nighthawk Skaters Blank Barlow In Warrior Cup Game

Newtown High School’s hockey team defeated Joel Barlow of Redding 8-0 in the annual Warrior Cup Game, in support of the Wounded Warrior Project, at Danbury Ice Arena, on December 27.

In this fundraiser game, Newtown came out strong, striking within the first two minutes on a goal from David Brestovansky assisted by Justin Moore. Just over six minutes later, the scoring continued with Moore scoring the second goal for Newtown with an assist from Jiyei Hawke. Newtown finished the period strong with a goal by Philip Makris, assisted by Brestovansky, with 1:31 left in the period. It was 3-0 after one period of play.

The Nighthawks went back to work midway through the second period, with Devin Marsh scoring unassisted. Just 35 seconds later, the Hawks struck again, as Matthias Paltauf put one in the back of the net with help from Andrew Gardner.

With 57 seconds remaining in the period, Joel Barlow went on the power play, giving the Falcons a chance to chip away at the deficit. However, the first half of the power play ran off the clock and the horn rang for the end of the second period with Newtown leading 5-0.

Barlow entered the third period with 1:03 left on the power play, and Newtown stayed back on the penalty kill. Newtown’s goalie, Justin Halmose, came up with a couple big saves to keep Joel Barlow scoreless during the advantage.

Following the power play, Newtown continued the offensive dominance with a goal by Jack Hanley and assists from Brestovansky and Eli Kirby, with 12:14 left in the game. Less than five minutes later, Hanley scored again, this time assisted by Makris.

As the game began to wind down to the final seconds, Paltauf put the icing on the cake with a goal assisted by Moore.

The Nighthawks capped off their successful night on the ice by receiving the Warrior Cup at center ice after shaking hands with Joel Barlow. With a stellar offensive and defensive performance, as well as a great night in net by Halmose, Newtown looked to bring this momentum into its game against Wilton, at Winter Garden Ice Arena in Ridgefield, on December 29. Wilton, an FCIAC team, won 4-2.

The Nighthawks (2-3) will host North Branford, in Danbury, on Saturday, January 6, beginning at 2:20 pm.