Nighthawk Laxmen Outscore Simsbury In Bounce Back Game

Coming off a hard-fought 14-10 setback to host Joel Barlow of Redding on May 3, Newtown High School’s boys’ lacrosse team found itself on the winning end of a similar score with a 14-11 victory over visiting Simsbury, at Blue & Gold Stadium, on May 6.

The Nighthawks got five goals from Tucker Garrity, three goals and six assists off the stick of Evan Eggleston, and two goals and three assists from Layton Harrell.

Scott Bauer hit the back of the net twice, and Colin McCafferty and Mark Hall each scored once. Cayden Dunn and Tucker Garrity both added assists.

Newtown goaltender Mason Colon stopped 13 shots.

The Hawks seized an 8-4 lead at the half, led 12-8 heading to the fourth quarter, and claimed a five-goal advantage early in the fourth. Simsbury scored three straight goals in 1:41 midway through the final stanza to make it a 13-11 contest, and had the ball with a chance to get even closer.

Colon came away with some late-game saves, including one on a two-player disadvantage late in regulation.

Simsbury dominated the faceoffs, but Newtown Coach Scott Bulkley noted that his squad was able to offset those draw losses with an effort to get to 50-50 balls and gain possession.

“We tried our best to neutralize them,” Bulkley said. “We just tried to make it a mess in the middle of the field and get the ground ball.”

Bulkley was pleased with the efforts of Dunn and Alek Budd on the draws. Harrell and Tanner Stergue did a good job of tying up Simsbury’s faceoff specialist Demitri George off the draw.

