Nighthawk Golf Squads Come Out On Top

Newtown High School’s girls’ and boys’ golf team kicked off the campaign with victories on April 17. The girls were at home, at Rock Ridge Country Club and scored 214 to defeat Masuk of Monroe (219) and Immaculate of Danbury (277). The boys went to Stratford’s Mill River Country Club and shot a 175 to defeat the Red Devils, who did not field an entire lineup.

For the girls, Sarah Houle shot a 41, Sydney Marino 59, Liz Weisgerber 56, Casey Muckell 58, and Kayla Ward 66.

In the boys’ match, David Brestovansky shot a 43, Ryan Patrick 45, Mike Meyer 42, Ryan Kost 46, and James Ruggiero 45.

The teams got back at it the next day and again came out on top.

Newtown’s girls defeated host Notre Dame-Fairfield, at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course, 215-218. Houle shot a 44, Camryn Findley 57, Weisgerber 59, Muckell 55, and Kira Kelly 63.

The boys hosted Notre Dame-Fairfield and defeated the Lancers 172-197. Brestovansky shot a 47, Meyer 40, Patrick 41, Ruggiero 44, and Kost 48.