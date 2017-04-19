NHS Softball Team Plays Extra Innings

Newtown High School’s softball team played back-to-back extra inning games April 12 and 13. The Nighthawks came out on top with a 3-2 win over host Joel Barlow of Redding, then suffered a tough-to-swallow 2-1 edging by visiting Masuk of Monroe the next afternoon. Both games went nine innings.

The setback to Masuk started a tough three-game skid for Newtown as the Nighthawks not only lost to Masuk, Pomperaug of Southbury, and Norwalk, but also lost starting pitcher Sara Kennedy. The Newtown hurler, who has been battling an injury throughout the season, exited the Pomperaug game, a 9-5 setback at home on April 17, didn’t pitch in a 9-2 loss at Norwalk in a makeup game the next day, and won’t be available for Notre Dame-Fairfield’s visit on Wednesday, April 20, beginning at 4:15 pm.

Kamdynn Moroney singled and scored the decisive run on a single by Megan Goyda in the Barlow game. Moroney also homered and went 3-for-4 with a run batted in and two runs scored. Rachel O’Grady drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Shannon Cheh singled and scored, and Tess Mubarek had two hits, including a double.

Kennedy struck out nine batters in the Masuk game. Trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning, the Hawks tied the score when O’Grady drove in Erin Burns, who pinch ran for Cheh after Cheh’s single.

Alexa Baccoulis drove an opposite field go-ahead triple down the right-field line with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and Masuk improved to 5-0. Erica Pullen was called safe for a bunt single leading off the ninth, was moved to second base on Gretchen Bunovsky’s sacrifice bunt, and came around to score on Baccoulis’ clutch knock. Newtown’s bench disagreed with the call at first as Pullen got on base to start the rally.

“It is what it is. You’ve got to be able to overcome that,” said Newtown Coach Bob Guererra, adding that his team needs to produce more at the plate than it has in the early going this season.

The Nighthawks edged Darien 4-3 in the season opener, then blanked St Joseph of Trumbull 1-0. After the Masuk game, the Hawks put up a season high run total against visiting Pomperaug of Southbury on April 17, in the loss. Kaysie Fisher drove in two runs, and Moroney and Goyda each drove in a run. The Nighthawks also benefited from some Pomperaug fielding errors in this game.

Newtown went to Norwalk for a makeup game on April 18. Kendra Saunders picked up her first varsity hit. Macchiarulo and Jackie Moccio both drove in runs. Goyda had three hits and O’Grady and Moroney each had two hits.

The Hawks visit New Milford on Friday, April 21, and go to Immaculate of Danbury on Monday, April 24; both games start at 4:15 pm.