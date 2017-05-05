NHS Hosts A Career Fair

Newtown High School hosted a Career Fair on Tuesday, April 25, in the school’s lobby for students to learn about potential career options.

NHS School to Career Counselor Peg Ragaini said this was the first career fair the school has hosted in years. She thanked Claris Construction Founder Phil Clark with the idea of bringing back the event. In the fall, Ms Ragaini said Mr Clark suggested adding the event to help students.

“I hope to make it an annual event,” said Ms Ragaini.

Booths were set up in the lobby with representatives of local businesses and organizations. Some of the representatives provided sheets describing potential careers in different fields, like Newtown Public Schools Interim Director of Human Resources David Abbey, who offered a list of career choices related to elementary and secondary school education.

Career Fair participants were Aquarion Water Company, Big Y, Caraluzzi’s Market, Charter Communications, Claris Construction, Church Hill Physical Therapy, EdAdvance, Masonicare, Mediassociates, Newtown Public Schools, Newtown Savings Bank, Newtown Youth & Family Services, Ricci’s & Spa, Sonics & Materials, Inc, TierTier One Machining, LLC, the Town of Newtown, and the University of Connecticut Health.