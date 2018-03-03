NHS Band & Guard Host Annual Winter Extravaganza

The Newtown High School Marching Band and Guard hosted its 21st Annual Winter Extravaganza, a color guard and percussion Musical Arts Conference (MAC) competition, on February 24. Throughout the event 35 groups performed.

The event began with Avan Sheridan singing of the national anthem, followed by 11 junior and middle school level color guard groups and a wind instrument group. Following an intermission, 12 high school and college guard groups performed.

The color guard portion of the program concluded with Newtown’s Junior Varsity Winter Guard and its “Mining for Gold” show under the direction of Grace McKinley and Ricky Grasso and the Varsity Winter Guard and its “Stormy Weather” show under the direction of Conor Kovatch. Following the guard performances, Mr Kovatch and Victoria Whittington honored seniors Isabelle Fitzgerald and Jo Risko.

Later the percussion portion featured 11 groups, with NHS Winter Percussion performing its show “Moving Forward” as the closing ensemble performance. Newtown seniors Jimmy Doutney, Tristan Filiato, MJ Glover, Emily King, Matt Lundquist, Dom Pasquarella, Scott Preszler, and David Romano were recognized by the group’s directors, Mr Grasso and Kevin Thompson, in a special ceremony.

First Selectman Daniel Rosenthal, Director of Visual and Performing Arts Michelle Hiscavich, and Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr Lorrie Rodrique all attended and handed out the awards to the ensembles.

Newtown Winter Percussion’s next performance is Saturday, March 3, at the WGI Trumbull Regional, held at Trumbull High School. Newtown Color Guard (Varsity and Junior Varsity) next perform in Naugatuck on March 3.

For more information about the NHS Band and Guard, visit newtownbandandguard.weebly.com.