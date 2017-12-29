NHS Art On Display At C.H. Booth Library

Artwork created by Newtown High School students in this year’s first semester Art Portfolio class is on view in the Meeting Room at C.H. Booth Library until January 3, when a closing reception will be held from 3 to 6 pm.

The seven students in the class worked on December 21 to put the artwork on display under the guidance of their teacher, Carol Skolas. The art is on view during library hours.

Ms Skolas said she would encourage the community to view the artwork and attend the closing reception on January 3 to “share in their creativity and efforts to become growing artists.”

The students with art on display are Danielle Wassmer, Paige Galanis, Lacey Hein, Laura Carson, Noël Carbone, Haley Streck, and Brian Rice. Noël’s father Chris Carbone also volunteered to help the students hang the artwork on December 21.

Noël said she thinks members of the community should see the exhibit.

“I feel like it can inspire a lot of people,” said Noël, adding that younger children may want to learn how to paint and draw after viewing the exhibit.

Paige said she feels that viewing the exhibit can bring members of the community together to support the students.

“I feel there was a lot of hard work put into this, and I think it can inspire others,” said Paige.

The art on display ranges from drawings to paintings, and from still life drawings to self -portraits.