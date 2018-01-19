Late Addition To NFA Calendar: Family Fun Hike, Saturday

A break in the cold weather has presented Newtown Forest Association (NFA) with the opportunity to host a guided hike at its Holcombe Hill Preserve this weekend.

The public is invited to join NFA members for the event. Those planning to participate should meet at the top of the hill inside the NFA property, 65 Great Hill Road, for a 12:30 pm start. All ages are welcome.

Dress to walk in the snow, with good boots. Walking sticks are also suggested.

Holcombe Hill Preserve boasts an elevation of 830 ft above sea level. It’s the highest point in town, and affords spectacular views of three counties from the 30 acres of hay fields on the property.

Contact hike leader Aaron Coopersmith at aaroncoop@gmail.com with any questions you may have.