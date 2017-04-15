Newtown Public Schools Announce Spring Performances And Events

The school district has released the 2016-17 Spring Performance Schedule for concerts and events for the public schools.

According to Director of Visual and Performing Arts Michelle Hiscavich, the concerts are free and members of the public are welcome to attend. The listings show school, group performing, location, date, and time.

Newtown High School Composers Concert at NHS, April 19, 7 pm.

Newtown Middle School Student Showcase, which will include student demonstrations and art on display in the halls, at NMS, April 25, 6 pm.

Head O’ Meadow’s fourth grade chorus concert, at Head O’ Meadow, May 3, 7 pm.

Hawley Elementary School’s fourth grade chorus concert, at Hawley, May 3, at 7 pm.

Sandy Hook Elementary School’s chorus concert, at Sandy Hook School, May 4, 7 pm.

Middle Gate Elementary School’s fourth grade concert, at Reed, May 8, 7 pm.

NMS seventh grade concert, at Reed, May 9, 7 pm.

NMS eighth grade concert, at Reed, May 10, 7 pm.

Hawley art show, at Hawley, May 11, 5:30 to 7 pm.

Newtown Night of Jazz, at Reed, May 11, 7 pm.

Reed’s fifth and sixth grade chorus concert, at Reed, May 15, 7 pm.

Reed’s sixth grade band concert, at Reed, May 17, 7 pm.

Middle Gate art show, at Middle Gate, May 18, 5:30 to 7 pm.

Reed’s fifth grade band concert, at Reed, May 18, 7 pm.

HOM art show, at Head O’ Meadow, May 22, 5:30 to 7 pm.

NHS chorus concert, at Reed, May 22, 7 pm.

NHS orchestra concert, at Reed, May 23, 7 pm.

Sandy Hook School art show, at Sandy Hook, May 24, 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

NHS band concert, at Reed, May 24, 7 pm.

Reed’s fifth and sixth grade orchestra concert, at Reed, May 25, 7 pm.

A townwide band festival, with performances by fifth grade to NHS senior musicians, at NHS, June 2, 7 pm.