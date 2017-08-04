Newtown MediSpa North Celebrates Grand Opening

Newtown MediSpa’s new satellite location at 97 South Main Street, MediSpa North, celebrated its July grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, July 28.

From left, Chamber of Commerce President Brian Amey joined Valerie Hart, Jacqueline Kling, Patricia Sullivan, Newtown MediSpa owner Debra Sullivan, Krystal Santos, Trish Smith, Nicole Lockwood, Renee Buckleyand, and Chamber of Commerce Vice President Scott Anders for the occasion.

MediSpa North provides nonsurgical treatments like Botox, Coolsculpting, and the Juvederm line of dermal filler.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 203-304-9725.