Newtown High School Names Its 2018 Top Demi-Decile

Newtown High School announced its top demi-decile students of the 2018 graduating class at the school on May 24.

Superintendent of Schools Dr Lorrie Rodrigue, Interim Newtown High School Principal David Roach, Guidance Department staff, and other school administrators all gathered in the school’s Guidance Department to announce and congratulate the students on their accomplishments.

The students represent the top five percent of the 2018 graduating class.

The Class of 2018 valedictorian and salutatorian were also announced at the meeting as Talia Hankin and Emily King, respectively.

Along with Talia and Emily, students in the top demi-decile Madeleine Albee, Michael Arther, Amanda Berry, Erin Burns, Silas Decker, Jackson Dooley, Rory Edwards, Danielle Gaiser, Mary Hufziger, Jadyn Ives, Cassidy Kortze, Olivia Mubarek, Connor Munro, Robert Murray, Kevin Reiss, Hana Rosenthal, Megan Sonne, and Greta Staubly.

The students later gathered in the school’s lobby to take a photo. The group is also expected to be celebrated at a future Board of Education meeting.