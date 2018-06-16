Newtown High School Awards Nights

Recent Stories
Newtown High School hosted two awards nights, June 6 and June 7, to celebrate and honor students who have earned awards and scholarships. The first evening honored seniors, and the second evening honored underclassmen.
Superintendent of Schools Dr Lorrie Rodrigue welcomed everyone in attendance at the June 6 event.
“We all know why we are here: to celebrate the accomplishments of our students and soon-to-be graduates,” said Dr Rodrigue, adding that both the students’ academic achievements and accomplishments in the community would be celebrated at the event through the presentation of awards and scholarships.
Dr Rodrigue said she knows the awards and scholarships are well-deserved, and they are the start of “so many other accolades” the students will receive in their lives.
NHS Interim Principal David Roach also spoke before the awards and scholarships were presented for seniors on June 6. He thanked the parents for showing support for their children, he thanked the students for their hard work, and he thanked NHS College/Career Center Coordinator Kitty Latowicki for organizing the evening.
NHS Director of School Counseling Bret Nichols introduced each scholarship and award presenter or presenting group throughout the evening event.
The following is a list of students, provided by the school, who received awards and scholarships at both the June 6 and June 7 events. The school also released the names of students who earned awards and scholarships at separate events.
Senior Awards
Ravi Ahuja: National Merit Commended Student Recognition
Madeleine Albee: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student
Jermane Anyoha: Math Chair Award
Michael Arther: The Avielle Foundation Spark Scholarship Award, Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, National Merit Commended Student Recognition
Grace Baker: Newtown Youth Football/Cheerleading Scholarship
James Barden: National Merit Commended Student Recognition, NYA Scholarship Chinese Award
Joshua Bent: Principal’s Award
Amanda Berry: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student
Amanda Bradbury: Science Award
Gregory Brissette: 26 Angels Foundations Scholarship, Big Y Community Scholarship, Robert Glander Scholarship
Jackson Buchler: Newtown High School Culinary Scholarship, Culinary Department Principal’s Award
Erin Burns: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Sandy Hook School PTA Scholarship, Science Award
Greta Capeci: Latin Cum Laude Prose IV Award
Marc Carlson: Glenn R. Atkinson Memorial Scholarship for Ice Hockey, Richard Sperling Award
Jack Carello: Military Recognition
Lauren Carrino: Newtown Youth Lacrosse Association Scholarship
Laura Carson: Art Department Book Award, SCAN Scholarship
Joseph Caruso: Italian Award
Shannon Cheh: Robert Glander Scholarship
Dyllon Chowdhury: National Merit Commended Student Recognition
Jordan Cicchesi: Social Studies Principal’s Award
Caroline Condon: Art Department Book Award
Megan Cooney: Ernest Badillo Memorial Scholarship, French Award
Silas Decker: Big Y Community Scholarship, Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Middle Gate PTA Scholarship, NYA Scholarship
Emma Delia: Science Award
Ashlyn DeLoughy: 26 Angels Foundations Scholarship
Zachary DeMeglio: Business Department Award
Danielle DePinto: Spanish Award
Barrett DeYoung: Business Award
Julia DiMartino: Hiram #18 Masonic Lodge
Jackson Dooley: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student
Phoebe Doscher: English Department Award
Cayden Dunn: Head O’ Meadow PTA Scholarship
Colin Dunn: Science Award
Joel Duval: Hiram #18 Masonic Lodge
Rory Edwards: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, National Merit Commended Student Recognition, Newtown Middle School PTA Scholarship, Sandy Hook School PTA Scholarship, Science Award
Evan Eggleston: Newtown Youth Lacrosse Association Scholarship
Harrison Eppers: NYA Scholarship
Alexandra Eurell: English Department Award
Aidan Ford: Newtown Soccer Club Scholarship
Teresa Forlenzo: Art Department Book Award, Newtown Cultural Arts Commission Scholarship, Newtown High School PTSA Scholarship, SCAN Scholarship
Zachary Fuchs: Newtown High School Culinary Scholarship
Alexandra Futterman: Career Center Scholarship, DAR American History Medal
Danielle Gaiser: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Newtown Federation of Teachers Scholarship, Bob McHugh Psychology Book Award
Talia Hankin: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Class of 2018 Valedictorian, National Merit Commended Student Recognition, Newtown Middle School PTA Scholarship, Connecticut Colt Student Award for Excellence in Spanish
Layton Harrell: Newtown Youth Lacrosse Association Scholarship
Harrison Hoffert: CABE Student Leader Award, Newtown Cultural Arts Commission Scholarship, Theater Department Principal’s Award
Mary Hufziger: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Glenn R. Atkinson Memorial Scholarship for Swim and Dive
Jadyn Ives: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Connecticut Colt Student Award for Excellence in Spanish
Thomas Jensen: Newtown Cultural Arts Commission Scholarship
Isabella Kaiser: Big Y Community Scholarship, NYA Scholarship, Newtown Visiting Nurse Association Scholarship
Emily King: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Class of 2018 Salutatorian, Middle Gate PTA Scholarship, Science Award, Connecticut Colt Student Award for Excellence in Spanish
David Kohler: Military Recognition
Cassidy Kortze: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Science Award, Connecticut Colt Student Award for Excellence in Spanish
William Kraus: Latin Award Magna Cum Laude Prose IV
Hayley Lambert: Newtown Visiting Nurse Association Scholarship
David Lawrence: Glenn R. Atkinson Memorial Scholarship for Swim and Dive,
Alexa Leidlein Principal’s Award
Holly LoCascio: Working Women’s Forum Scholarship
Cameron MacDonald: Latin Award
Courtney MacDonald: Principal’s Math Department Award
Cory Mangold: Physical Education Department Principal’s Award, Science Award,
Richard Mariani Military Recognition
Jacob Markowsky: Counseling Department Principal’s Award
Connor Marlin: Newtown Youth Football/Cheerleading Scholarship
Savannah Mather: English Department Award, Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Scholarship
Katherine McCabe: Newtown Youth Football/Cheerleading Scholarship
Ryan Miller: Booth Principal’s Achievement Award
Kelsey Mitchell: Norman D. McConnell Award Science Award
Bridget Morrissey: English Department Award, Newtown Visiting Nurse Association Scholarship, Multi Language Award
Olivia Mubarek: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, English Department Award
Connor Munro: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Bob McHugh Psychology Book Award
Matthew Murphy: Music Department Principal’s Award
Michael Murphy: English Department Award
Robert Murray: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, English Department Award, Head O’ Meadow PTA Scholarship
Natalia Nikitchyuk: Latin Award
Jonathan Nowacki: Principal’s Achievement Award
Melissa Nowak: Glenn R. Atkinson Memorial Scholarship for Swim and Dive, NYA Scholarship
Brendan O’Hara: Science Award
Jaclyn O’Leary: NYA Scholarship
Ryan Patrick: Head O’ Meadow PTA Scholarship, Lt. James A. Goodrich Memorial Scholarship
Alexandra Reczek: Science Award
Kevin Reiss: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Hawley School PTA Scholarship, William Smith Memorial Scholarship, National Merit Commended Student Recognition
Hana Rosenthal: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Lt. James A. Goodrich Memorial Scholarship, Principal’s Award
Danielle Samson: Pay it Forward Scholarship, Connecticut Colt Student Award for Excellence in Spanish
McKinley Seaver: Principal’s Award
Jacqueline Seras: 26 Angels Foundations Scholarship, Western Connecticut Military Officers Association
Grace Sholtes: Science Award
Olivia Shull: NICE Award
William Skrelja: The American Association of Teachers of French Award
Kira Smith: American Legion Outstanding Female Athlete Award
Megan Sonne: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student
Greta Staubly: Career Center Scholarship, Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Newtown High School PTSA Scholarship, Redding Pharmacy Scholarship
Alexander Street: Latin Award Magna Cum Laude Prose IV
Rachel Tomasino: CABE Student Leader Award
Janyce Toth: World Language Department Principal’s Award
Jenna Visca: Newtown Cultural Arts Commission Scholarship, Art Department Principal’s Award, English Department Principal’s Award, SCAN Scholarship,
Owen Walsh: Newtown High School Wrestling Scholarship
Nicholas Weiland: Newtown High School PTSA Scholarship, American Legion Outstanding Male Athlete Award
Elizabeth Weisgerber: Science Award
Rachel Wolf: Working Women’s Forum Scholarship
Allen Xue: National Merit Finalist Recognition, Latin Award Cum Laude Prose IV
Dylan Zahansky: Church Hill Physical Therapy Scholarship, Newtown Youth Lacrosse Association Scholarship
Seniors Awarded At Other Events
Madeleine Albee: Superintendent’s Award
Joshua Bent: Vincent Voccia Vocational Scholarship
Erin Burns: SWC Leadership Award
Silas Decker: Superintendent’s Award
Evan Eggleston: CAS-CIAC Scholar/Athlete Award
Teresa Forlenzo: CAS Performing Arts Award
Danielle Gaiser: Weller Education Scholarship
Talia Hankin: Barton Weller Scholarship
Sarah Houle: CAS-CIAC Scholar/Athlete Award
Thomas Jensen: CAS Visual Arts Award
Isabella Kaiser: Weller Health Sciences Scholarship
Yanni Kousidis: Senior Science Award
Savannah Mather: Paul W. Broggi Communication Award
Karsen Miller: DAR Good Citizen Award Recognition
Robert Murray: SWC Leadership Award
Jacqueline Seras: Western Connecticut Military Officers Association
Owen Sullivan: Paul W. Broggi Communication Award
Underclassmen Awards
Cooper Agresta: English Department Award
Marina Altimari: Latin Award
Michael Annesley: Latin Award
Michael Arena: Rensselaer Medal
Thomas Armstrong: Latin Award
Laura Augenbraun: Excellence in English Award
Elijah Baraw: Science Department Book Award
Elise Beier: Excellence in English Award Latin Award
Audrey Benson: Mount Holyoke College Book Award
Colden Bobowick: Excellence in English Award Science Department Book Award
Ryan Brown: Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal
Gabrielle Calbo: St. Michael’s College Book Award
Austin Cameron: Latin Award
Angela Carriero: Latin Award
Madeleine Carter: Latin Award
Olivia Cavallero: Excellence in English Award
Nancy Chung: Latin Award
Hannah Cicciari: Latin Award
Stephanie Cobb: Excellence in English Award
Piper Coleman: Norman D. McConnell Award
Cali Cox: Latin Award
McKenna Cuomo: Science Department Book Award
Kai-Li Davey: Science Department Book Award
Mitchell Doherty: Latin Award
Claire Dubois: Book Award
Matthew Dubois: Fairfield University Book Award
Kyle Duval: Excellence in English Award
Michael Elston: Latin Award
Kiersten Fallon: Excellence in English Award
Madison Fetchik: Excellence in English Award
Sawyer Findley: Latin Award
Luke Fischer: Denison University Book Award
Nicholas Fischer: Latin Award
Arianna Forzano: Excellence in English Award
Eric Franklin: Latin Award
Richard Gairing: Latin Award
Julia Gerace: Latin Award
Kylie Giroux: Art Department Book Award
Joan Gogliettino: Latin Award
Kevin Gong: Latin Award
Kyle Good: Latin Award
Mollie Goudy: Excellence in English Award
Sarah Grant: Wellesley College Book Award
Camryn Griffin: Excellence in English Award
Sophia Guizzo: Excellence in English Award
Jackson Hebner: AMC Award 10 Science Department Book Award
Harrison Hermes: Latin Award Magna Cum Laude Latin II
Jacob Hinden: Excellence in English Award
Natalie Horn: Latin Award -Magna Cum Laude Latin II
Madeline Hossler: Excellence in English Award
Grace Howego: Excellence in English Award
Darren Huffman: AMC Award 10
Mackenzie Hughes: Latin Award
Bryan Ingwersen: CAS Governor’s Scholar Award, Recognition Excellence in English Award, AMC Award, 12 Bausch and Lomb Science Award, Science Department Book Award, Fairfield County Math League Award
Justin Kahn: Brandeis University Book Award
Genevieve Kelly: Latin Award
Jackson Kennel: Latin Award
Daniel Keogler: Science Department Book Award, Latin Award
Sarah Kick: Latin Award
Jake Kneski: St. Michael’s College Book Award
James Knox: Latin Award
Emilia Koziol: Latin Award
Myles Ku: Latin Award
Jetson Ku: Latin Award
Jack Kuligowski: Latin Award
Constantine Kyprianou: AMC Award 10
Anika Ledina: Latin Award
Brianna Linden: Barnard College Book Award
Christopher Lindsay: Excellence in English Award
Zachary Macey: Science Department Book Award
Jake Mailloux: Latin Award
Garrett Marino: Latin Award
Charlize Marrazzo: Latin Award
Sarah Marsh: Latin Award
Anna Mattioli: Excellence in English Award
Elizabeth Mawdsley: Frederick Douglass/Susan B. Anthony Award
Quinn McAndrew: Excellence in English Award, Science Department Book Award
Moira McKinley: Art Department Book Award
Matthew McMahon: Science Department Book Award
Owen Meeker: Latin Award
Luke Melillo: Latin Award
Annelie Minor: Latin Award
Elizabeth Minor: Latin Award
Robert Morrill: Harvard Club Book Award
Aidan Moulder: Latin Award
Jack Mulligan: Latin Award
Shea Murphy: Excellence in English Award
Keenan Murphy: Latin Award
Lauren Nalajala: Excellence in English Award
Hailey Pankow: Society of Women Engineers Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal, Gettysburg College Book Award
Simone Paradis: Cornell University Book Award
Todd Petersen: Harold DeGroat Award
Caroline Reichman: Smith College Book Award
Gabrielle Reisert: Latin Award
Anne Richards: Latin Award
Kayleigh Roche: Art Department Book Award
Elizabeth Salley: Latin Award
Morten Sande: Science Department Book Award
Lakashaanya Saravanan: Latin Award
Michael Sereday: Latin Award
Nathaniel Shah: Latin Award
Nina Soriano: Excellence in English Award, Latin Award
William Spies: Latin Award
James Stallone: Latin Award
Aidan Stout: Latin Award
Molly Sullivan: Excellence in English Award
Julia Sullivan: Latin Award
Jack Sullivan: Latin Award
Carly Swierbut: Excellence in English Award
Abigayle Tainter: Gilbert Art Department Book Award
Ashleigh Thomas: Science Department Book Award
Jared Tod: Rochester Institute of Technology Creativity and Innovation Award, Science Department Book Award
Allyson Tolson: Excellence in English Award
Marie Ann Tomaj: Latin Award
Teresa Trahan: Columbia University Book Award
Katherine Trammel: Art Department Book Award
Lily Van Der Kroef: Latin Award
Yaznael Vazquez Santana: Art Department Book Award
Samantha Vertucci: Excellence in English Award Latin Award
Eric Vine: Latin Award
Christopher Vogelman: Latin Award
Timothy White: Poetry Out Loud
Alexander Wong: University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award
Marlena Young: Vassar College Book Award
Michael Yu: Society of Women Engineers Award
Underclassmen Awarded At Other Events
Jacquelyn Matthews: William Honan Award
Timothy McCarthy: William Honan Award
Ben Nowacki: Fairfield University Math and Science Award