Newtown High School Awards Nights

Newtown High School hosted two awards nights, June 6 and June 7, to celebrate and honor students who have earned awards and scholarships. The first evening honored seniors, and the second evening honored underclassmen.

Superintendent of Schools Dr Lorrie Rodrigue welcomed everyone in attendance at the June 6 event.

“We all know why we are here: to celebrate the accomplishments of our students and soon-to-be graduates,” said Dr Rodrigue, adding that both the students’ academic achievements and accomplishments in the community would be celebrated at the event through the presentation of awards and scholarships.

Dr Rodrigue said she knows the awards and scholarships are well-deserved, and they are the start of “so many other accolades” the students will receive in their lives.

NHS Interim Principal David Roach also spoke before the awards and scholarships were presented for seniors on June 6. He thanked the parents for showing support for their children, he thanked the students for their hard work, and he thanked NHS College/Career Center Coordinator Kitty Latowicki for organizing the evening.

NHS Director of School Counseling Bret Nichols introduced each scholarship and award presenter or presenting group throughout the evening event.

The following is a list of students, provided by the school, who received awards and scholarships at both the June 6 and June 7 events. The school also released the names of students who earned awards and scholarships at separate events.

Senior Awards

Ravi Ahuja: National Merit Commended Student Recognition

Madeleine Albee: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student

Jermane Anyoha: Math Chair Award

Michael Arther: The Avielle Foundation Spark Scholarship Award, Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, National Merit Commended Student Recognition

Grace Baker: Newtown Youth Football/Cheerleading Scholarship

James Barden: National Merit Commended Student Recognition, NYA Scholarship Chinese Award

Joshua Bent: Principal’s Award

Amanda Berry: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student

Amanda Bradbury: Science Award

Gregory Brissette: 26 Angels Foundations Scholarship, Big Y Community Scholarship, Robert Glander Scholarship

Jackson Buchler: Newtown High School Culinary Scholarship, Culinary Department Principal’s Award

Erin Burns: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Sandy Hook School PTA Scholarship, Science Award

Greta Capeci: Latin Cum Laude Prose IV Award

Marc Carlson: Glenn R. Atkinson Memorial Scholarship for Ice Hockey, Richard Sperling Award

Jack Carello: Military Recognition

Lauren Carrino: Newtown Youth Lacrosse Association Scholarship

Laura Carson: Art Department Book Award, SCAN Scholarship

Joseph Caruso: Italian Award

Shannon Cheh: Robert Glander Scholarship

Dyllon Chowdhury: National Merit Commended Student Recognition

Jordan Cicchesi: Social Studies Principal’s Award

Caroline Condon: Art Department Book Award

Megan Cooney: Ernest Badillo Memorial Scholarship, French Award

Silas Decker: Big Y Community Scholarship, Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Middle Gate PTA Scholarship, NYA Scholarship

Emma Delia: Science Award

Ashlyn DeLoughy: 26 Angels Foundations Scholarship

Zachary DeMeglio: Business Department Award

Danielle DePinto: Spanish Award

Barrett DeYoung: Business Award

Julia DiMartino: Hiram #18 Masonic Lodge

Jackson Dooley: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student

Phoebe Doscher: English Department Award

Cayden Dunn: Head O’ Meadow PTA Scholarship

Colin Dunn: Science Award

Joel Duval: Hiram #18 Masonic Lodge

Rory Edwards: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, National Merit Commended Student Recognition, Newtown Middle School PTA Scholarship, Sandy Hook School PTA Scholarship, Science Award

Evan Eggleston: Newtown Youth Lacrosse Association Scholarship

Harrison Eppers: NYA Scholarship

Alexandra Eurell: English Department Award

Aidan Ford: Newtown Soccer Club Scholarship

Teresa Forlenzo: Art Department Book Award, Newtown Cultural Arts Commission Scholarship, Newtown High School PTSA Scholarship, SCAN Scholarship

Zachary Fuchs: Newtown High School Culinary Scholarship

Alexandra Futterman: Career Center Scholarship, DAR American History Medal

Danielle Gaiser: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Newtown Federation of Teachers Scholarship, Bob McHugh Psychology Book Award

Talia Hankin: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Class of 2018 Valedictorian, National Merit Commended Student Recognition, Newtown Middle School PTA Scholarship, Connecticut Colt Student Award for Excellence in Spanish

Layton Harrell: Newtown Youth Lacrosse Association Scholarship

Harrison Hoffert: CABE Student Leader Award, Newtown Cultural Arts Commission Scholarship, Theater Department Principal’s Award

Mary Hufziger: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Glenn R. Atkinson Memorial Scholarship for Swim and Dive

Jadyn Ives: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Connecticut Colt Student Award for Excellence in Spanish

Thomas Jensen: Newtown Cultural Arts Commission Scholarship

Isabella Kaiser: Big Y Community Scholarship, NYA Scholarship, Newtown Visiting Nurse Association Scholarship

Emily King: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Class of 2018 Salutatorian, Middle Gate PTA Scholarship, Science Award, Connecticut Colt Student Award for Excellence in Spanish

David Kohler: Military Recognition

Cassidy Kortze: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Science Award, Connecticut Colt Student Award for Excellence in Spanish

William Kraus: Latin Award Magna Cum Laude Prose IV

Hayley Lambert: Newtown Visiting Nurse Association Scholarship

David Lawrence: Glenn R. Atkinson Memorial Scholarship for Swim and Dive,

Alexa Leidlein Principal’s Award

Holly LoCascio: Working Women’s Forum Scholarship

Cameron MacDonald: Latin Award

Courtney MacDonald: Principal’s Math Department Award

Cory Mangold: Physical Education Department Principal’s Award, Science Award,

Richard Mariani Military Recognition

Jacob Markowsky: Counseling Department Principal’s Award

Connor Marlin: Newtown Youth Football/Cheerleading Scholarship

Savannah Mather: English Department Award, Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Scholarship

Katherine McCabe: Newtown Youth Football/Cheerleading Scholarship

Ryan Miller: Booth Principal’s Achievement Award

Kelsey Mitchell: Norman D. McConnell Award Science Award

Bridget Morrissey: English Department Award, Newtown Visiting Nurse Association Scholarship, Multi Language Award

Olivia Mubarek: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, English Department Award

Connor Munro: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Bob McHugh Psychology Book Award

Matthew Murphy: Music Department Principal’s Award

Michael Murphy: English Department Award

Robert Murray: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, English Department Award, Head O’ Meadow PTA Scholarship

Natalia Nikitchyuk: Latin Award

Jonathan Nowacki: Principal’s Achievement Award

Melissa Nowak: Glenn R. Atkinson Memorial Scholarship for Swim and Dive, NYA Scholarship

Brendan O’Hara: Science Award

Jaclyn O’Leary: NYA Scholarship

Ryan Patrick: Head O’ Meadow PTA Scholarship, Lt. James A. Goodrich Memorial Scholarship

Alexandra Reczek: Science Award

Kevin Reiss: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Hawley School PTA Scholarship, William Smith Memorial Scholarship, National Merit Commended Student Recognition

Hana Rosenthal: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Lt. James A. Goodrich Memorial Scholarship, Principal’s Award

Danielle Samson: Pay it Forward Scholarship, Connecticut Colt Student Award for Excellence in Spanish

McKinley Seaver: Principal’s Award

Jacqueline Seras: 26 Angels Foundations Scholarship, Western Connecticut Military Officers Association

Grace Sholtes: Science Award

Olivia Shull: NICE Award

William Skrelja: The American Association of Teachers of French Award

Kira Smith: American Legion Outstanding Female Athlete Award

Megan Sonne: Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student

Greta Staubly: Career Center Scholarship, Class of 2018 Top Demi-Decile Student, Newtown High School PTSA Scholarship, Redding Pharmacy Scholarship

Alexander Street: Latin Award Magna Cum Laude Prose IV

Rachel Tomasino: CABE Student Leader Award

Janyce Toth: World Language Department Principal’s Award

Jenna Visca: Newtown Cultural Arts Commission Scholarship, Art Department Principal’s Award, English Department Principal’s Award, SCAN Scholarship,

Owen Walsh: Newtown High School Wrestling Scholarship

Nicholas Weiland: Newtown High School PTSA Scholarship, American Legion Outstanding Male Athlete Award

Elizabeth Weisgerber: Science Award

Rachel Wolf: Working Women’s Forum Scholarship

Allen Xue: National Merit Finalist Recognition, Latin Award Cum Laude Prose IV

Dylan Zahansky: Church Hill Physical Therapy Scholarship, Newtown Youth Lacrosse Association Scholarship

Seniors Awarded At Other Events

Madeleine Albee: Superintendent’s Award

Joshua Bent: Vincent Voccia Vocational Scholarship

Erin Burns: SWC Leadership Award

Silas Decker: Superintendent’s Award

Evan Eggleston: CAS-CIAC Scholar/Athlete Award

Teresa Forlenzo: CAS Performing Arts Award

Danielle Gaiser: Weller Education Scholarship

Talia Hankin: Barton Weller Scholarship

Sarah Houle: CAS-CIAC Scholar/Athlete Award

Thomas Jensen: CAS Visual Arts Award

Isabella Kaiser: Weller Health Sciences Scholarship

Yanni Kousidis: Senior Science Award

Savannah Mather: Paul W. Broggi Communication Award

Karsen Miller: DAR Good Citizen Award Recognition

Robert Murray: SWC Leadership Award

Jacqueline Seras: Western Connecticut Military Officers Association

Owen Sullivan: Paul W. Broggi Communication Award

Underclassmen Awards

Cooper Agresta: English Department Award

Marina Altimari: Latin Award

Michael Annesley: Latin Award

Michael Arena: Rensselaer Medal

Thomas Armstrong: Latin Award

Laura Augenbraun: Excellence in English Award

Elijah Baraw: Science Department Book Award

Elise Beier: Excellence in English Award Latin Award

Audrey Benson: Mount Holyoke College Book Award

Colden Bobowick: Excellence in English Award Science Department Book Award

Ryan Brown: Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal

Gabrielle Calbo: St. Michael’s College Book Award

Austin Cameron: Latin Award

Angela Carriero: Latin Award

Madeleine Carter: Latin Award

Olivia Cavallero: Excellence in English Award

Nancy Chung: Latin Award

Hannah Cicciari: Latin Award

Stephanie Cobb: Excellence in English Award

Piper Coleman: Norman D. McConnell Award

Cali Cox: Latin Award

McKenna Cuomo: Science Department Book Award

Kai-Li Davey: Science Department Book Award

Mitchell Doherty: Latin Award

Claire Dubois: Book Award

Matthew Dubois: Fairfield University Book Award

Kyle Duval: Excellence in English Award

Michael Elston: Latin Award

Kiersten Fallon: Excellence in English Award

Madison Fetchik: Excellence in English Award

Sawyer Findley: Latin Award

Luke Fischer: Denison University Book Award

Nicholas Fischer: Latin Award

Arianna Forzano: Excellence in English Award

Eric Franklin: Latin Award

Richard Gairing: Latin Award

Julia Gerace: Latin Award

Kylie Giroux: Art Department Book Award

Joan Gogliettino: Latin Award

Kevin Gong: Latin Award

Kyle Good: Latin Award

Mollie Goudy: Excellence in English Award

Sarah Grant: Wellesley College Book Award

Camryn Griffin: Excellence in English Award

Sophia Guizzo: Excellence in English Award

Jackson Hebner: AMC Award 10 Science Department Book Award

Harrison Hermes: Latin Award Magna Cum Laude Latin II

Jacob Hinden: Excellence in English Award

Natalie Horn: Latin Award -Magna Cum Laude Latin II

Madeline Hossler: Excellence in English Award

Grace Howego: Excellence in English Award

Darren Huffman: AMC Award 10

Mackenzie Hughes: Latin Award

Bryan Ingwersen: CAS Governor’s Scholar Award, Recognition Excellence in English Award, AMC Award, 12 Bausch and Lomb Science Award, Science Department Book Award, Fairfield County Math League Award

Justin Kahn: Brandeis University Book Award

Genevieve Kelly: Latin Award

Jackson Kennel: Latin Award

Daniel Keogler: Science Department Book Award, Latin Award

Sarah Kick: Latin Award

Jake Kneski: St. Michael’s College Book Award

James Knox: Latin Award

Emilia Koziol: Latin Award

Myles Ku: Latin Award

Jetson Ku: Latin Award

Jack Kuligowski: Latin Award

Constantine Kyprianou: AMC Award 10

Anika Ledina: Latin Award

Brianna Linden: Barnard College Book Award

Christopher Lindsay: Excellence in English Award

Zachary Macey: Science Department Book Award

Jake Mailloux: Latin Award

Garrett Marino: Latin Award

Charlize Marrazzo: Latin Award

Sarah Marsh: Latin Award

Anna Mattioli: Excellence in English Award

Elizabeth Mawdsley: Frederick Douglass/Susan B. Anthony Award

Quinn McAndrew: Excellence in English Award, Science Department Book Award

Moira McKinley: Art Department Book Award

Matthew McMahon: Science Department Book Award

Owen Meeker: Latin Award

Luke Melillo: Latin Award

Annelie Minor: Latin Award

Elizabeth Minor: Latin Award

Robert Morrill: Harvard Club Book Award

Aidan Moulder: Latin Award

Jack Mulligan: Latin Award

Shea Murphy: Excellence in English Award

Keenan Murphy: Latin Award

Lauren Nalajala: Excellence in English Award

Hailey Pankow: Society of Women Engineers Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal, Gettysburg College Book Award

Simone Paradis: Cornell University Book Award

Todd Petersen: Harold DeGroat Award

Caroline Reichman: Smith College Book Award

Gabrielle Reisert: Latin Award

Anne Richards: Latin Award

Kayleigh Roche: Art Department Book Award

Elizabeth Salley: Latin Award

Morten Sande: Science Department Book Award

Lakashaanya Saravanan: Latin Award

Michael Sereday: Latin Award

Nathaniel Shah: Latin Award

Nina Soriano: Excellence in English Award, Latin Award

William Spies: Latin Award

James Stallone: Latin Award

Aidan Stout: Latin Award

Molly Sullivan: Excellence in English Award

Julia Sullivan: Latin Award

Jack Sullivan: Latin Award

Carly Swierbut: Excellence in English Award

Abigayle Tainter: Gilbert Art Department Book Award

Ashleigh Thomas: Science Department Book Award

Jared Tod: Rochester Institute of Technology Creativity and Innovation Award, Science Department Book Award

Allyson Tolson: Excellence in English Award

Marie Ann Tomaj: Latin Award

Teresa Trahan: Columbia University Book Award

Katherine Trammel: Art Department Book Award

Lily Van Der Kroef: Latin Award

Yaznael Vazquez Santana: Art Department Book Award

Samantha Vertucci: Excellence in English Award Latin Award

Eric Vine: Latin Award

Christopher Vogelman: Latin Award

Timothy White: Poetry Out Loud

Alexander Wong: University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award

Marlena Young: Vassar College Book Award

Michael Yu: Society of Women Engineers Award

Underclassmen Awarded At Other Events

Jacquelyn Matthews: William Honan Award

Timothy McCarthy: William Honan Award

Ben Nowacki: Fairfield University Math and Science Award