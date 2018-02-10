Newtown Grapplers Have Seven Place Winners In SWC Championships

Newtown High School’s wrestling team had seven place winners in the February 10 South-West Conference championships, at New Milford High School

The Nighthawks placed fourth as a team, just behind Pomperaug of Southbury.

Host New Milford ran away with the title with a score of 249.5. Joel Barlow of Redding was second with a score 141. Pomperaug placed third with 106, and the Hawks logged 104 points.

Newtown had two finalists. In the 126 pound weight division championship bout, Aaron Occhipinti lost a 9-1 major decision to New Milford’s Mel Ortiz, after pinning two opponents on his way to the finals.

At 285, Joe Zeller took championship-round counterpart Sergio Ferreira into overtime before being edged in a 4-3 decision.

Nik Accousti earned third with a 10-0 major decision triumph over Weston’s Breon Phifer in the 132 pound consolation finals.

Also placing third for the Hawks was Doug Carreiro, who pinned Joel Barlow of Redding’s Shayne Ortiz in 3:43 of their last match of the day.

The Hawks had a trio of fourth-place finishers.

Steven Leuci lost a 5-2 decision to fellow 138 pound wrestler Julian DeMatteo of Bunnelll of Stratford.

At 170, Steven Vournazos and New Milford’s Alex Richardson battled into the third period before Richardson prevailed for a pin fall win in 4:26.

Omar Yunes was pinned by 220 counterpart Ben El-Wardany in 1:16.