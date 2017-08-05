Newtown Education Foundation Sets A Family Fun Color Run

The Newtown Education Foundation (NEF) will conduct a Family Fun Color Run on Sunday, September 24, at Newtown High School, 12 Berkshire Road, and the run will include packets of colored powder to be strewn about as participants run.

“Run, jog, or walk at your own pace. Bring the whole family,” an announcement for the event reads.

Check-in will be at 9 am and the run will begin at 10 am. Participants are asked to register by September 8 online at newtowneducationfoundation.org/events-1/. According to the website, individuals can register by September 8 for $35 with a $2.95 fee, and the cost will include a T-shirt, race bib, and an individual color packet. A family or group of four or more can register for $30 a person with a $2.64 fee, and the cost will again include a T-shirt, race bib, and an individual color packet.

The 2-mile run/walk will be around the high school fields, according to NEF Vice Chair Karyn Holden. She also said there will be vendors and food trucks at the event, and the foundation is still looking for more vendors and food trucks to participate. Interested vendors and food trucks can e-mail the foundation at newtowneducationfoundation@gmail.com for more information.

Newtown Education Foundation promotes and supports innovative education programs for the benefit of students in Newtown Public Schools, according to its website, newtowneducationfoundation.org.

Businesses and corporate sponsors who are interested in supporting NEF and its mission to enhance the learning experiences of Newtown students by promoting innovation and creativity through collaboration with Newtown Public Schools and the community may also contact NEF, according to Ms Holden, about becoming a sponsor for the 2017-18 school year events, which are set to include the Family Fun Color Run, the foundation’s second annual Evening of Comedy, and a Great Scavenger Hunt and Backyard BBQ, which will be held in the spring of 2018.

Individuals interested in donating to NEF through the Family Fun Color Run can also do so through the NEF website, newtowneducationfoundation.org, by clicking on Events.