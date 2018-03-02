Newtown Continuing Education Classes Available

Newtown Continuing Education has limited openings available in the following classes. Contact Newtown Continuing Education at 203-426-1787, 9 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, for further information on dates, times, and location, or visit newtowncontinuinged.org.

Adult Child CPR/AED — A one-time class being offered on Thursday, March 15, 5:30 pm to 8 pm, $89. For those that want to know what to do in emergencies, Positively Shocking LLC will teach skills and provide a two-year American Red Cross Certification in CPR in an easy and fun environment. The course is designed so that lay persons will react with confidence in an emergency situation. In addition to the one-night CPR/AED Class, students can also register for a one-night First Aid Class.

Tai Chi Easy, Take Ten Series — A three-class course on Thursdays, starting March 15, 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, $59. Feel better fast with Ten-Minute Tai Chi Easy formulas. In just ten seconds learn to transform, awakening your internal healing resources. Choose to start the day, take a break, or end the day performing the Ten Minute Tai Chi Easy Movement Series, Ten Minute Tai Chi Easy Movement Total Body Tune-up, or Ten Minute Tai Chi Easy Massage Intensive. The workshop is lead by Lady Chakra Holistic Healing’s Rev Audra J. Mace, a certified Tai Chi Easy practice leader, trained by the world renowned author and director of the Institute of Integral Qi Gong and Tai Chi, Dr Roger Jahnke. Tai Chi Easy is a carefully developed approach to integrating the therapeutic benefits of tai chi and qi gong making it easy, fun, and beneficial right away keeping learners inspired and participating whether standing, sitting, or lying down. A $15 materials fee is payable to the instructor at the first class.

Sewing Curtains? How To Get Started — A two-class course on Thursdays, starting March 15, 6 pm to 8 pm, $79. For those who have dreamed of designing and sewing custom window dressings, the course will allow them to take the plunge and begin with simple curtain panels. In the first class, the instructor will cover how to measure for panels, what to look for in fabrics and thread, rods and hardware, and how to sew tabs or a rod pocket. In the second class, the class will cut and sew their custom panels. Learn a new skill and sew exactly the curtains needed. Students should bring their sewing machine with manual, accessories, needles, and bobbins to both classes. The instructor will provide general sewing supplies (thread, pins, scrap fabric) for practice. The course is limited to six students.

Cardio Dance — A six-class course on Thursdays, starting March 15, 5:15 pm to 6:10 pm, $79. Get moving and kick metabolism into high gear-fun-fun-fun and super cardio. Wiggle, jiggle and giggle. Sweat to the oldies, “ole skool” and to today’s hits. No experience necessary. This is a fun and safe class with all levels welcome. Modifications are provided. Exercises will include warm-up, flex, stretch, tone, core work, and cardio. Athletic support sneakers or cross trainers and gym attire are recommended. Students should bring a beach towel or yoga mat.

Country Western Line Dancing — A six-class course on Thursdays, starting March 15, 6:15 pm to 7:10 pm, $79. Great cardio exercise. For those who have taken the series and missed a few classes, it will repeat a few dances but will have additional new dances to learn. The class will also talk about country dance technique and dance floor etiquette. Comfortable clothing and flat dance shoes recommended.

Salsa Dancing — A six-class course on Thursdays, starting March 15, 7:15 pm to 8:10 pm, $79. This Salsa class will prepare students to look great on the dance floor alone or with a partner. No partner necessary. Great cardio and a fun way to get in shape. Learn and practice basic rhythm, basic patterns and figures, with dance technique. Sneakers or flat shoes are recommended along with comfortable clothing.

Financial Strategies For Successful Retirement — A three-class course on Thursdays, starting March 15, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, $39. With financial independence, retirement can be the most fulfilling time of life. This class covers important money management concepts and issues that are valuable to people near or at retirement. Topics include how to reduce pressures on your retirement income and which assets are appropriate for retirement income. A “hear it, see it, read it, write it” teaching method makes it easy for students to understand and remember the practical information. No products or investments will be promoted or offered. By condensing up-to-date financial information into three classroom sessions, this seminar gives you the answers you need. A $30 material fee is payable to the instructor at the first class.

Safe Boating/Personal Watercraft — A four-class course on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 3, 7 pm to 9 pm, $25. This 8-hour course over four nights provides the student with satisfactory requirements to obtain the Certification of Personal Watercraft Operation, which allows the operation of motorized recreational vessels up to 65 feet, personal watercraft and sailboats 19½ feet in length and longer. Upon successful completion of this course, which includes an exam taken at the end of class, the student will be eligible to purchase their boating certificate for $50 online. This certificate is a one-time lifetime certification. If possible, the student should bring their DEEP Conservation ID with them to the first class. Visit the website ct.wildlifelicense.com to obtain a DEEP Conservation ID.

New York City By Land & Sea — A day trip that departs Newtown High School, 12 Berkshire Road, 8 am on Saturday, April 28, $109. The New York City by Land & Sea tour is an adventure that covers New York City by bus, foot, and boat. The tour will begin by land on a riding tour of Manhattan. Highlights will include notable New York City landmarks in midtown and lower Manhattan with plenty of opportunity to hop off and on the bus so wear comfortable shoes. Midday, the bus will stop at the pier at South Street Seaport. Lunch is “on your own,” so people can choose to eat something they bring or they can choose to dine at one of the Pier 17’s restaurants/cafes. Following lunch, the tour will board the Circle Line’s Statue of Liberty Express, sailing up, down, and all around New York Harbor. While enjoying an hourlong, narrated cruise, the ship will pause up close to the majestic Lady Liberty. This is a chance to see New York City up close and personal without the hassle of driving to the city and searching for parking, or spending the day on subways and in taxis. The price includes round-trip transportation, provided by Friendship Tours, admission to the Circle Line cruise and bus driver gratuity. A detailed itinerary will follow closer to the excursion.