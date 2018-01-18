New Meeting Location For Local Friends Of Counted Embroidery Chapter

BETHEL — After meeting in one of Newtown’s churches for decades, Friends of Counted Embroidery (FCE)-Laurel chapter will begin meeting in February at a new location.

FCE-Laurel chapter will now meet at Stony Hill Fire Department, 59 Stony Hill Road (Route 6). Its first meeting at that new location will be Thursday, February 8, beginning at 10 am. Entry to the meeting room is from the parking lot on the northwestern side of the building (do not park in front of firehouse bays).

FCE is a nonprofit organization that works to expand the knowledge of counted embroidery through workshops, lectures, and other efforts.

The group will continue to meet the second Thursday of each month, September through June, from 10 am until 2 pm. Gatherings usually contain a presentation or program, or continued work on a project, a show and tell session, and the opportunity to network with others who enjoy embroidery.

In the event of rain or light snow, those planning to join the group in Bethel are asked to bring a spare pair of shoes with them so that clean, dry shoes can be worn inside the fire department’s meeting room. Outdoor shoes will be removed just inside the door.

Guest to all meetings are asked to bring their own lunch and coffee mug. Beverage and dessert will be provided by FCE members.

For additional information call 203-426-0050.