New Family Pharmacy Hosting Narcan Training Day

An opioid addict at 16 who “struggled with addiction” for years — and who but for her own sheer resiliancy may have been another overdose statistic — is coming full circle in her early 60s by promoting the use of over-the-counter Narcan as an important first aid measure, “that every person should be carrying around in their pocketbook or their glove box.”

Mary Broder is the face of opioid survival, and she is helping a new family pharmacy in Botsford connect Newtown residents with the potentially life-saving opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone, marketed as Narcan or Evzio.

She will be helping to host a Community Narcan Training day on Thursday, August 31 at Main Street RX Pharmacy in Plaza South at 266 South Main Street from 10 am to 5 pm. (Next to Subway)

August 31 happens to be International Overdose Awareness Day. The event is being supported by The Newtown Parent Connection, whose founder Dorrie Carolan lost a son to an opioid overdose.

“I agree with Mary,” Ms Carolan said. “Whether you have an addict in your home or not, having Narcan on hand is kind of like knowing CPR. You never know when you’re going to come upon someone who may be in trouble.”

Part of the education that Ms Broder wants to convey, in partnership with Main Street RX Pharmacist Roy Ciarlo, RPh, is that there is no harm a passerby could do by administering Narcan.

“If they are not having an opioid overdose, giving them Narcan will not do any harm,” she said.

The website naloxoneinfo.org affirms that a person cannot overdose on naloxone, and side effects from receiving the drug are “very rare,” while the site naloxone.com says the only individuals who may be affected, whether they are overdosing on an opioid or not, are those allergic to naloxone hydrochloride or any of the ingredients in Narcan Nasal Spray.

Ms Broder said that with more than 900 opioid-related deaths in Connecticut last year, and with the number expected to rise, it just makes sense for anyone in a community where overdoses are occurring to carry an emergency one-dose Narcan applicator.

On July 21, The Newtown Bee reported that since early 2016, Newtown Police officers have been pressed into administering the overdose drug from supplies carried on their cruisers seven times, with successful revival occurring on six of those interventions. The Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Newtown paramedics carry, and have also employed, Narcan — and several of Newtown’s volunteer fire companies carry and have members trained in administering the drug.

“I think many people share our passion,” Ms Broder said, “Now to get the word out to save lives.”

Ms Broder said her latest horror story came from one of the store’s many drug reps who “told me about a woman who saved her son’s life because she had gotten the Narcan kit at an event.”

She said she cannot stress more strongly that “Narcan, also known as Naloxone, saves lives. It’s a nasal spray that can stop someone from overdosing. Opioids like prescription painkillers and heroin can cause a person to stop breathing. And Narcan can help reverse an overdose.”

The most convenient aspect of obtaining a one-dose Narcan kit, she said, is individuals do not need a doctor’s prescription.

“Moms, dads, sisters, friends, there is no limit,” Ms Broder said. “We have a trained pharmacist on premises who writes the prescription. The product is covered by most insurance companies, and there is sometimes a co-pay. But the worst part of it is, most people do not even know a product like this is available virtually over the counter.”

Mr Ciarlo displayed the very brief form a customer needs to complete to access a Narcan kit.

“I recommend it for anyone who may be caring for a sick or elderly loved one who is prescribed opioids,” he said. “On occasion, people sometimes forget and take a double dose, and Narcan can be a life-saver in those cases.”

Ms Broder said that August 31, International Overdose Awareness Day, “is the perfect time to do this.”

“My goal would be to have as many people as possible preregister so I can get a better idea on how much to order,” she said, adding that the giveaway is a costly prospect for this independent start-up business, “if we can save a few lives its all worth it… but more is better.”

Before and after August 31, any customer can come to the Main Street RX location, or any pharmacy, to get an immediate prescription for Narcan.

“Everyone fills out a form with their insurance card,” she said. “All information is protected under HIPPA laws.”

Ms Broder is also interested in hearing from local, regional, or state nonprofits or agencies that can help secure funds to help people with co-pays for a Narcan kit — of if they are not covered by insurance.

Ms Carolan said that with all the tragedy she has seen locally involving the opioid epidemic, the Main Street RX activity is responding to a critical public health need.

“I’m excited to have a new business in town who is vested in making a difference in our community,” she said. “Together we can and will make a difference.”

Main Street RX is the second independent pharmacy founded by Newtown resident Andrew DiLillo, who along with son AJ, Stephanie Schreck, and Ms Broder, operate the Newtown location with Mr Ciarlo and other pharmacists as needed. Mr DiLillo has owned a similar pharmacy in Boca Raton, Fla., for six years.

Offering free delivery (except prohibited drugs) anywhere in Connecticut, Mr DiLillo believes his model of “an old-time pharmacy where our staff and pharmacist know your name” will be of great service to consumers throughout Newtown and western Connecticut.

Besides the Narcan Training day, he is planning other community outreach events, and is interested in meeting local purveyors of Newtown- and Connecticut-made products that might be appropriate for the store.

Reach Main Street RX at 475-323-2100; the store is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, Saturdays, from 10 am to 4 pm, and is closed Sundays. The store’s Facebook site is facebook.com/mainstreetrxpharmacy.