NCAC Grant Applications Deadline Extended

Newtown Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC) Chair Laura Lerman announced September 1 that the deadline for arts organizations seeking to apply for 2017 grants has been extended.

For its Sixth Annual Grant Competition, the commission will award up to $1,000 to an artist living in Newtown and up to $1,000 to a Newtown arts organization. The deadline for Newtown based arts organizations has been extended one week, to September 8.

Applications are available at newtownartscommission.org/arts-community/grants-scholarships.

Winners will be invited to show or sell their art at the NCAC tent at Newtown Arts Festival, this year set for September 16-17 on the grounds of Fairfield Hills.

The funds for the grants are from the proceeds of the two-day Newtown Arts Festival.

Now in its sixth year, the award has gone to a photographer, an artistic printer, a filmmaker, a theater group, and the first year’s winner, Johnny Williams, a sculptural carpenter who went onto become a finalist in the Martha Stewart American Made program.