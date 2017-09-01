NCAC Grant Applications Deadline Extended

Newtown Cultural Arts Commission is now accepting applications for its Sixth Annual Grant Competition. Deadline for this year's two offerings is August 30....Read Full Article
Newtown Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC) Chair Laura Lerman announced September 1 that the deadline for arts organizations seeking to apply for 2017 grants has been extended.
For its Sixth Annual Grant Competition, the commission will award up to $1,000 to an artist living in Newtown and up to $1,000 to a Newtown arts organization. The deadline for Newtown based arts organizations has been extended one week, to September 8.
Applications are available at newtownartscommission.org/arts-community/grants-scholarships.
Winners will be invited to show or sell their art at the NCAC tent at Newtown Arts Festival, this year set for September 16-17 on the grounds of Fairfield Hills.
The funds for the grants are from the proceeds of the two-day Newtown Arts Festival.
Now in its sixth year, the award has gone to a photographer, an artistic printer, a filmmaker, a theater group, and the first year’s winner, Johnny Williams, a sculptural carpenter who went onto become a finalist in the Martha Stewart American Made program.