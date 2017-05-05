Navigating Medicare And Long-Term Care, May 9

St Rose of Lima Church Outreach Ministry and Visiting Angels will host a free seminar, “Helping You Navigate Medicare and Long-Term Care So You Get The Health Care You Need and Deserve,” Tuesday, May 9. The presentation will begin at 6:30 pm in the Holy Innocents Faith Formation Center, 38B Church Hill Road.

Sandi Gaglio, founder of SBG Senior Life Consultants, will discuss Medicare rights and entitlements, direct ways to help attendees understand how their health plan works, explain what to do when Medicare or another health plan does not pay, and ways to avoid and resolve medical billing problems.

Ms Gaglio will also describe different long-term care planning options, including how to smoothly transition into home care or a community.

Seating is limited and reservations are requested by the afternoon of the seminar. Call Sister Mary Ellen Genova at 203-426-2572 by 2 pm May 9 for reservations and additional information.