Nationally Known Artist To Be Guest Of SCAN

The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN) will have an oil painting demonstration by nationally known artist Kathy Anderson at its next meeting, on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 7:30 pm.

The program will take place at Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street (at the flagpole). Admission is free.

Ms Anderson is best known for her garden landscapes and floral still lifes, although she is well versed in many other subjects. In 2001, she had the good fortune to meet renowned artist Richard Schmid when he purchased one of her paintings. That meeting resulted in Ms Anderson being invited to join the Putney Painters under Mr Schmid’s tutelage.

For the past 15 years she has traveled from to Vermont several times a month to paint with Mr Schmid, as well as Nancy Guzik and fellow Putney Painters. Ms Anderson now passes the knowledge she has gained from this long association and friendship to the many students she has taught in workshops throughout the country.

She is represented by Susan Powell Fine Art in Madison; Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Jackson, Wyo.; Westwind Fine Art, Colorado Springs; Trees Place on Cape Cod; and Pierce Gallery, Nantucket, where she will be part of a two-artist show in July.

Ms Anderson, of Redding, is a signature member of Oil Painters of America and Allied Artists, and an elected artist member of The Salmagundi Club. She is also a member of the National Arts Club, where she has work in their permanent collection.

She is a frequent award winner, including a first prize in the Salmagundi Club’s still life show in February, and The President’s Award at the National Arts Club members’ exhibition in March.

Reservations are not needed for SCAN programs, but additional information is available by calling 203-426-6654 or visiting scanart.org.